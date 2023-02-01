Veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his retirement from baseball. The veteran outfielder played on five different teams over 14 seasons.

Throughout his career, Fowler compiled a .259/.358/.417 slash line with 127 home runs and 517 RBIs.

dexfowler.eth @DexterFowler Thank you to the fans.



Stay tuned for what’s next. Thank you to the fans. Stay tuned for what’s next. https://t.co/qZd84zge6Z

The Colorado Rockies selected Fowler in the 14th round of the 2004 Major League Baseball draft. He'd go on to make his MLB debut four years later on September 2, 2008. Fowler also represented Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Fowler became a fan favorite pretty much everywhere he went. Baseball fans loved the way he played the game. He was also a great role model for younger athletes.

"Congrats Dex! Lots to be proud of" said fellow retired MLB player Will Middlebrooks.

"You were always a pleasure to watch. Thank you for being a great player and class act. God Bless you and yours. Wishing you the best in all your future endeavors" another fan explained.

Michael Schlact @michael_schlact @DexterFowler From teammates at 13/14/15 to playing against you in the @MiLB to watching you live your dreams .. proud of all you accomplished Dex. Big things ahead for you buddy. @DexterFowler From teammates at 13/14/15 to playing against you in the @MiLB to watching you live your dreams .. proud of all you accomplished Dex. Big things ahead for you buddy.

Dexter Fowler is somebody who played the game the right way. He kept himself out of trouble and was always hustling. You could tell he was having the time of his life out on the field. He had a bright smile that could light up a room.

And If I'm not there, I'd be glad to venmo you to cover any drinks you are planning to have now or in the future.

Congrats. @DexterFowler On behalf of all Cubs fans, let me assure you that you will never pay for a drink while in my presence.And If I'm not there, I'd be glad to venmo you to cover any drinks you are planning to have now or in the future.Congrats. @DexterFowler On behalf of all Cubs fans, let me assure you that you will never pay for a drink while in my presence. And If I'm not there, I'd be glad to venmo you to cover any drinks you are planning to have now or in the future. Congrats.

Fans and former players couldn't thank him enough for his contributions to the game. It's one thing to have the fans respect him. But earning the respect of other players speaks volumes about how he carried himself on and off the field.

Dexter Fowler did it the right way

St Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Fowler got his start with the Colorado Rockies in 2008. In 2010, he led the league in triples with 14. During his stint in Colorado, he showed the league that he could be a dependable starting outfielder.

Fowler is best known for his time with the Chicago Cubs. He signed with them in 2015 and spent two seasons there.

He was a big reason why the Cubs broke a historic drought and won the World Series in 2016. Fowler was the first player in MLB history to hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series. It was the best season of his career. He also made his lone MLB All-Star appearance that season.

In his prime, Dexter Fowler was the perfect lead-off hitter to have on your team. Young aspiring baseball players should model their games after him.

