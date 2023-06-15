Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks returned from the 15-day IL with a new injury. He was seen with a rather large shiner under his right eye. The cause of this? Dunking on his three-year-old son.

Fairbanks was playing basketball with his son when he dunked the ball and pulled the hoop down on his face in the process. He stated that he was trying to teach his child not to be unaware when he's down in the paint.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."



(via Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays) https://t.co/rPyeOzuIjI

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is one of the more odd injuries over recent years. The medical staff could not have been happy to see Fairbanks returning to the clubhouse with a black eye. When a player is on the IL, they're supposed to take it easy, not get more injuries.

Luckily, it's just a black eye and nothing else. It wouldn't be surprising if the Tampa Bay Rays' medical staff sent a team to Fairbanks' house to remove the hoop so he doesn't injure himself again.

"I have a new favorite player," one fan tweeted.

"Nobody is safe," another fan tweeted.

JeremyIsTheBoss @JeremyIsTheBoss @JomboyMedia @BallyRays Add this to the list of odd injuries @JomboyMedia @BallyRays Add this to the list of odd injuries

Pete Fairbanks received some new fans after this one. As somebody listed at six foot six, it's hilarious to think how he looked dunking on his young child.

Bat Flips and Nerds @batflips_nerds Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."



(via Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays) https://t.co/rPyeOzuIjI Dudes rock twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Dudes rock twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Taylor Jennings @TayVictoria8 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."



(via Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays) https://t.co/rPyeOzuIjI He is chaotic and I love it twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… He is chaotic and I love it twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Syracuse Braves Waterboy @CuseWaterBoy Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."



(via Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays) https://t.co/rPyeOzuIjI This is my kinda Dad energy 🤣 twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… This is my kinda Dad energy 🤣 twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Matt Sommer @Msommer524 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."



(via Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays) https://t.co/rPyeOzuIjI Crazy eyes has a whole new meaning twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Crazy eyes has a whole new meaning twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Det @d3tna Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."



(via Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks is returning from his hip injury with a black eye that he acquired while dunking on his three-year-old son"Teach him an early lesson in life. When you're in the paint you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim."(via @BallyRays) https://t.co/rPyeOzuIjI Parenting goals twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Parenting goals twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

In trying to teach his kid a lesson, Fairbanks may have taught himself one. When on the IL, it's probably best not to try and dunk on your three-year-old son.

Pete Fairbanks' return should help bolster the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

Pete Fairbanks has been solid for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. Before hitting the IL, he appeared in 13 games, compiling a 1.54 ERA on ten strikeouts.

Pitching is one of the many areas of the game where the Rays are thriving. They hold a 3.55 team ERA which ranks them third in the league. Only the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins have a better team ERA. Teams are also hitting a league-low against the Rays at .224.

While they have cooled off from their red-hot start, this team looks like the real deal. They are the complete package when it comes to hitting, defense, and pitching.

With the level of talent on this team and the momentum they have created so far, it will be tough for a team to beat them in a series. Don't be surprised if Tampa Bay keeps up this type of dominance all season long.

Poll : 0 votes