Next offseason will be all about Shohei Ohtani. He's set to sign the biggest contract in MLB history. Many around the league have predicted that Ohtani will be the first player to land a $500 million guaranteed contract.

But Ohtani isn't the only elite player who's set to hit the free agent market next winter. The free-agent class is going to be stacked with talent. There will a lot of quality starting pitchers available.

This list is full of starters that can be the ace of pitching staffs. Ohtani, Aaron Nola, Clayton Kershaw, and Martin Perez are all aces on their current ballclubs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most pitchers expected to hit free agency next season. Kershaw, Urias, and Syndergaard all signed one-year deals for the 2023 season.

"No lie there are some solid pitchers on this rotation. Better start writing some checks" one fan tweeted.

"Holy what a great class. Yankees should extend Sevy, maybe Montas" another fan explained.

Teams can never have enough starting pitchers. This is especially true in the postseason. More than a handful of pitchers on this list can be complete game-changers. They will make an impact wherever they choose to sign.

Some fans have pointed out that it's unlikely that all of these players will reach free agency. Some of these players are too good to let go. Teams would rather overpay to sign their stars than let them leave for nothing.

Other fans mentioned how smart it is of the Dodgers to have three guys all on one-year deals. Athletes typically perform better when something is on the line. It wouldn't be surprising if Kershaw, Urias, and Syndergaard all had career seasons.

Will Shohei Ohtani see a record-breaking MLB contract next off-season?

There's no arguing about how special Shohei Ohtani is. The Los Angeles Angels have figured out how to use him effectively, and it has paid dividends. Trying to employ him as an outfielder when he wasn't pitching became too much of a workload on his arm. He had a career-low ERA last season (2.33).

There's been growing rumors that the "unicorn of baseball" could be the first North American-based athlete to get $500 million guaranteed. NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently holds the highest contract with the 10-year, $450 million contract he signed in 2020.

There's no arguing that Shohei Ohtani brings more to the game than any other player. Expect almost every team to go after him next offseason.

