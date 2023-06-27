Last season, the San Diego Padres inspired their entire city by making a fairytale run to the NLCS. Although the team snuck into the postseason as a Wild Card, it proved to be one of the most determined clubs.

Although it met its match at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the end, Padres fans had big hopes for the season ahead. 2022 was the first instance of the team qualifying for the playoffs in a full season since 2006.

Fans had reason to be hopeful. AL MVP contender Manny Machado was extended by virtue of a 11-year, $350 million contract, and star Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts came to town after inking a 10-year contract worth $280 million. Additionally, 2021 NL home run champ Fernando Tatis Jr. made his reappearance after missing all of 2022 with injuries and a PED suspension.

However, despite the big hopes, the San Diego Padres have underwhelmed from the start. Now with a record of 37-41, the team stands 9.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, despite having the third-highest payroll in baseball. Recently, writer Dan Clarke shared that the tense situation in the clubhouse is not helping matters.

Dan Clark @DanClarkSports Tension in the Padres clubhouse is rumored to be at breaking point, with finger-pointing, strategy disagreement, and accusations of laziness and poor preparation from certain high-profile players all common. A real lack of team cohesion. Many fear the once hyped season is doomed. Tension in the Padres clubhouse is rumored to be at breaking point, with finger-pointing, strategy disagreement, and accusations of laziness and poor preparation from certain high-profile players all common. A real lack of team cohesion. Many fear the once hyped season is doomed.

Quickly, fans pointed fingers. One of the prime suspects taking blame was Tatis Jr. himself. Known for his big ego and passion, Fernando Tatis Jr. was absent from the San Diego Padres roster when they made their playoff run last season.

Domenic Ciarlanti @Domeniciarlanti @DanClarkSports Hate to say it but , the common denominator is Tatis .. 2021 the same could be said for what’s going on now . Last year he wasn’t there and the team went on their run @DanClarkSports Hate to say it but , the common denominator is Tatis .. 2021 the same could be said for what’s going on now . Last year he wasn’t there and the team went on their run

Sad that Soto has gotten wrapped up with them. @DanClarkSports Manny and Nando are, and have always been toxic personalities.This is not surprising.Sad that Soto has gotten wrapped up with them. @DanClarkSports Manny and Nando are, and have always been toxic personalities.This is not surprising.Sad that Soto has gotten wrapped up with them.

Stacie  @_Stacie_Burke @BigCocJoc31 @DanClarkSports The difference between being A STAR and THE STAR is whether you play for the name on the front of your jersey or the back of your jersey... @BigCocJoc31 @DanClarkSports The difference between being A STAR and THE STAR is whether you play for the name on the front of your jersey or the back of your jersey...

While Clarke highlighted this ongoing issue, it is not news for many fans. Rumors of poor chemistry in the San Diego Padres locker room have been circulating for awhile. In May, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune first shed light on the matter.

Scott @CoachScott619 @DanClarkSports Guys got paid and thought last years playoff run would happen again on its own @DanClarkSports Guys got paid and thought last years playoff run would happen again on its own

According to Acee, the issues stem from a variety of sources. Bogaerts and Machado feel the pressure of living up to their contract. While the electical young Juan Soto may be getting too big for his britches.

Shaun_E_Bear @brownbomber16 @DanClarkSports Noticed last year after Tatis Jr got suspended for 80 games they played a lot better & damn near made it to the world series? In 2021 he was causing a lot of problems too @DanClarkSports Noticed last year after Tatis Jr got suspended for 80 games they played a lot better & damn near made it to the world series? In 2021 he was causing a lot of problems too

A @Martyboy_23 @DanClarkSports So In other words , drama queen Tatis, and drama queen and lazy Juan Soto are beefing? @DanClarkSports So In other words , drama queen Tatis, and drama queen and lazy Juan Soto are beefing?

San Diego Padres locker room woes present a real threat to their season

Unfortunately for the San Diego Padres, hope of a repeat of 2022 is quickly fading. Now only ahead of the Colorado Rockies, it appears as though the team has some key internalities to iron out before they can even think of themselves as contenders.

