The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies are discussing a trade involving pitcher Edward Cabrera and infielder Brendan Rodgers, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

The report comes on the heels of a Thursday report that the Miami Marlins are considering trading one or more of their starting pitchers to improve the team's hitting lineup.

Miami Marlins fans quickly came down on one side of the fence or the other on whether this would be a good deal for their team. The 24-year-old Cabrera has a 2.1 WAR in 2022, his second major-league season. He had a 6-4 record with a 3.01 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched across 14 starts. Some fans felt Miami should hold out for more (such as a budding star center fielder) while others liked Rodgers' prospective return.

Likewise, Colorado Rockies fans were torn on whether to give up on Rodgers, who had a 4.3 WAR in 2022, for yet another attempt at improving the team's pitching staff that spends half of each season pitching at the launch pad known as Coors Field. At the age of 25, in his fourth major-league season, Rodgers won a Gold Glove for his defense at second base while also hitting .266 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Matt @YankeesBiased @mlbtraderumors Rockies are incompetent for even considering this @mlbtraderumors Rockies are incompetent for even considering this

Fans of both teams seem to like what the possible incoming player would mean for their team if they performed the way they have against their team in the past.

Mr. RF Bleachers @MrRFBleachers



But it came against an anemic Rockies lineup during peak slump Fish Stripes @fishstripes



You probably remember that Cabrera annihilated the Rockies lineup at Coors Field last season Jon Heyman reports that the Marlins and Rockies discussed Edward Cabrera and Brendan Rodgers in trade talks (before the Segura signing)You probably remember that Cabrera annihilated the Rockies lineup at Coors Field last season nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Jon Heyman reports that the Marlins and Rockies discussed Edward Cabrera and Brendan Rodgers in trade talks (before the Segura signing)You probably remember that Cabrera annihilated the Rockies lineup at Coors Field last season nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Edward Cabrera was electric pitching at Coors.But it came against an anemic Rockies lineup during peak slump twitter.com/fishstripes/st… Edward Cabrera was electric pitching at Coors. But it came against an anemic Rockies lineup during peak slump twitter.com/fishstripes/st…

Ryan Schlesinger @RyanSchlesinge9 @fishstripes Not to mention that Brendan Rodgers was the #1 Marlin killer in 2022 @fishstripes Not to mention that Brendan Rodgers was the #1 Marlin killer in 2022

Coors Field has been a nightmare to pitch at for decades, with thin mountain air meaning baseballs fly out of the park with much greater incidence. Pitchers, on the whole, have not fared well pitching in Denver. Some baseball fans are worried that Cabrera pitching with the Rockies could ruin what would otherwise be a great career.

The Marlins' sudden interest in acquiring middle infielders — they agreed on a two-year contract with long-time middle infielder Jean Segura on Thursday — has many a baseball fans wondering what this all means for young budding superstar Jazz Chisholm, who was putting together a great season for the Miami Marlins in 2022 before a back injury derailed his campaign.

Are the Marlins perhaps planning on moving Chisholm to the outfield, or perhaps to a different team?

Peter Pratt | 🇬🇧 @MiamiMarlins_UK



Brendan Rodgers, also a 2B 🤔 🤔



Sounds to me like the Marlins are trying to add a 2B…. Fish Stripes @fishstripes



You probably remember that Cabrera annihilated the Rockies lineup at Coors Field last season Jon Heyman reports that the Marlins and Rockies discussed Edward Cabrera and Brendan Rodgers in trade talks (before the Segura signing)You probably remember that Cabrera annihilated the Rockies lineup at Coors Field last season nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Jon Heyman reports that the Marlins and Rockies discussed Edward Cabrera and Brendan Rodgers in trade talks (before the Segura signing)You probably remember that Cabrera annihilated the Rockies lineup at Coors Field last season nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Jean Segura, a 2B.Brendan Rodgers, also a 2B 🤔 🤔Sounds to me like the Marlins are trying to add a 2B…. twitter.com/fishstripes/st… Jean Segura, a 2B. Brendan Rodgers, also a 2B 🤔 🤔 Sounds to me like the Marlins are trying to add a 2B…. twitter.com/fishstripes/st…

Trading from modest strengths for Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies

Brendan Rodgers #7 of the Colorado Rockies runs the bases after hitting a home run.

This trade would seem to fit the needs of both the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. The Marlins are thin on offense, the Rockies are thin on pitching. What do you think? Would this be a good trade?

Poll : 0 votes