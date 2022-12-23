Despite many rumors swirling around the health of Carlos Correa, his agent Scott Boras insists there is nothing to be concerned about. When his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through after the results of his physical, there was cause for concern. Assuming Scott Boras is correct in his assessment, Correa will be signing with the New York Mets very soon.

Carlos Correa has been relatively healthy throughout his career. He has proven to be one of the top infielders in baseball. His defensive prowess and offensive output has been consistently high throughout his career. His championship experience from 2017 will be valuable to the Mets. They have not won a World Series title since 1986.

Jon Heyman shared the comments from Boras regarding Carlos Correa's health via Twitter.

Jon Heyman shared the comments from Boras regarding Carlos Correa's health via Twitter.

Carlos Correa's Mets physical is today. Agent Scott Boras said there's "no current issue with Carlos' health whatsoever."

This story has seen many twists and turns in a very short time. The next big factor will be the results of this medical exam.

Fans around the MLB are theorizing that the Giants changed their minds about signing Correa. They are using his injury concerns as a cover. If he passes the Mets' exam, there will be many questions about the process.

The San Francisco Giants have not had a good offseason. Their top two targets in free agency were reportedly Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge. Both of those players signed elsewhere. Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees. Now Correa is moving on the Mets.

Scott Boras has every reason to provide encouraging information about one of his clients. Especially a client that has just agreed to a contract worth over $300 million. If he passes his physical, the signing will become official. The Mets will become an even bigger powerhouse in the National League

The New York Mets are a far better team with Correa. They could break their 37-year championship drought in 2023.

Signing Carlos Correa is the crown jewel of the New York Mets' strong offseason

The New York Mets have had a decade defining offseason. They now have the largest payroll in MLB history. This is due to owner Steve Cohen's willingness to pay for star players. They did not hesitate to acquire Correa when he suddenly became available.

The New York Mets saw a superstar they wanted to acquire. So they went out and got him. While the path to getting there was tricky, the team's commitment to winning is clear and obvious.

