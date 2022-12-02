The Seattle Mariners have been named Organization of the Year by Baseball America, one of the largest baseball publications in the world. This award is not officially recognized by MLB, but it is respected around the baseball world. It shows that the Mariners franchise has come a long way in recent years, and that they are poised for future success.

The Seattle Mariners were given this award for a variety of reasons. They are coming off the best season they have had in over 20 years, where they finally ended their playoff drought. The Mariners also called up Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, who found immediate success in the big leagues. These are the hallmarks of an organization that is doing things the right way.

Baseball America announced the award winners via Twitter.

Baseball America @BaseballAmerica Baseball America's 2022 Organization of the Year

The



Mariners fans were obviously thrilled by this news. Having their efforts recognized by a major publication is incredibly reassuring to the fan base. They are fully confident that this is just the beginning and hope the team has finally entered a winning era. After so many years that end in disappointment, they certainly deserve it.

Fans around the league shared this sentiment, which is not common for sports fans. Many see what the Seattle Mariners accomplished this year and view it as a template other struggling teams can follow. It took years for them to rise to the level they are at now, and many teams are capable of a similar rise.

Elysia 🐀 @afflatusmiisery Baseball America @BaseballAmerica Baseball America's 2022 Organization of the Year



pmal @pmal_9
I am so excited for the future of Seattle baseball



However, not every fan base was happy about the Seattle Mariners reciving this awrad. Notably, fans of the World Series champion Houston Astros feel they should have won the award. Considering they won the championship, they do have a fair argument. However, Baseball America decided against them winning due to their current front office upheaval.

Luke Hall @OakTreeStatus
Congrats to the Mariners, who in 2022 had literally the same exact record that they had in 2021, for making huge strides



Awards like these are often contentious and controversial, but the winning team doesn't need to worry about that.

The Seattle Mariners could become perrenial contenders if they keep making the right moves

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros

With an excellent young core, the Mariners are built to win not only in the short-term, but to win consistently. As long as their player development continues and they make the right acquisitions, there is no reason to think they will go backwards. A deep playoff run could entice free agents to join the team for a chance at a championship.

After many years of missing the playoffs and not being competitive, the Mariners are approaching greatness.

