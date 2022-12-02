Create

MLB Twitter reacts to the Seattle Mariners being named Organization of the Year by Baseball America

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Dec 02, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been named Organization of the Year by Baseball America, one of the largest baseball publications in the world. This award is not officially recognized by MLB, but it is respected around the baseball world. It shows that the Mariners franchise has come a long way in recent years, and that they are poised for future success.

The Seattle Mariners were given this award for a variety of reasons. They are coming off the best season they have had in over 20 years, where they finally ended their playoff drought. The Mariners also called up Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, who found immediate success in the big leagues. These are the hallmarks of an organization that is doing things the right way.

Baseball America announced the award winners via Twitter.

🏆 Baseball America's 2022 Organization of the YearThe @Mariners built a talented young MLB foundation, graduated a Rookie of the Year and snapped a 21-year playoff drought ... but the best is yet to come.baseballamerica.com/stories/2022-o… https://t.co/t2kVssF6Pn

Mariners fans were obviously thrilled by this news. Having their efforts recognized by a major publication is incredibly reassuring to the fan base. They are fully confident that this is just the beginning and hope the team has finally entered a winning era. After so many years that end in disappointment, they certainly deserve it.

America’s team twitter.com/mariners/statu…
@Mariners @BaseballAmerica PERIOD!! No one is doing it like y’all are https://t.co/2YS3FRQQnY
@Mariners @BaseballAmerica https://t.co/FOxskVT20x

Fans around the league shared this sentiment, which is not common for sports fans. Many see what the Seattle Mariners accomplished this year and view it as a template other struggling teams can follow. It took years for them to rise to the level they are at now, and many teams are capable of a similar rise.

See, this, this right here is why no matter what Houston's fans say, the Mariners and their fans are happy. It's a difference in expectations, in trends, in goals. twitter.com/BaseballAmeric…
Oh hell yes! Good vibes only baby. Congrats Mariners!!! twitter.com/BaseballAmeric…
I am so excited for the future of Seattle baseball twitter.com/baseballameric…

However, not every fan base was happy about the Seattle Mariners reciving this awrad. Notably, fans of the World Series champion Houston Astros feel they should have won the award. Considering they won the championship, they do have a fair argument. However, Baseball America decided against them winning due to their current front office upheaval.

Congrats to the Mariners, who in 2022 had literally the same exact record that they had in 2021, for making huge strides twitter.com/baseballameric…
feel like ownership should sign at least one marquee free agent before they deserve any plaudits like this twitter.com/BaseballAmeric…
@BaseballAmerica @Mariners This doesn’t look like the Wold Series Champs

Awards like these are often contentious and controversial, but the winning team doesn't need to worry about that.

The Seattle Mariners could become perrenial contenders if they keep making the right moves

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros

With an excellent young core, the Mariners are built to win not only in the short-term, but to win consistently. As long as their player development continues and they make the right acquisitions, there is no reason to think they will go backwards. A deep playoff run could entice free agents to join the team for a chance at a championship.

After many years of missing the playoffs and not being competitive, the Mariners are approaching greatness.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...