The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers were involved in a fun trade. Seattle is sending Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to Milwaukee in exchange for Kolten Wong. The Brewers are also sending $1.75 million in cash to the Mariners.

The decision to pick up Wong was an easy one for the Seattle Mariners. They lacked a starting second baseman. Winker was plagued by injuries in his only season with Seattle. He ended up having knee surgery back in October. The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping he can have better luck health-wise next season.

MLB Twitter believes this trade brings value to both teams. Seattle was searching for a left-handed bat in a lineup that's predominantly right-handed. Milwaukee acquiring Toro, who has a ton of team control left on his contract, is great for them.

"That's a win for the Mariners," one fan said.

"Feels like Milwaukee comes out way on top here," said another.

Pohorex @pohorex1 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The main piece for the brewers in this trade is toro, as he is controllable and a high potential upside player. Wong is on the last year of his contract @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The main piece for the brewers in this trade is toro, as he is controllable and a high potential upside player. Wong is on the last year of his contract

How is winker’s value that low? @TheAthletic this trade would get veto’d in the NBA lmoooHow is winker’s value that low? @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic this trade would get veto’d in the NBA lmoooHow is winker’s value that low?

Fans of teams in the NL Central aren't excited to see Jesse Winker return to the division. He spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Seattle Mariners in 2022.

Winker is coming off a career-low in batting average, OBP, and SLG. It wasn't the year he was hoping to have when transitioning to a new team for the first time in his major league career. Look for Winker to have a much better season in 2023 if he can stay healthy.

The Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers got a head start on the Winter Meetings

Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners made a deal before the MLB Winter Meetings, which start Sunday in San Diego. This is when the free agent market starts to heat up. The trade kills a lot of teams' hopes heading into the meetings.

Kolten Wong was a solid second baseman that many teams were targeting. The Chicago White Sox were expected to make a move in acquiring him from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The New York Yankees are a team that's expected to try and make some moves during the meetings. On top of re-signing Aaron Judge, they're looking at adding another starting pitcher in free agency. The Yankees are also looking at the possibility of trading Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks.

The MLB Winter Meetings are an exciting time during the off-season. Expect some big moves to be made here.

