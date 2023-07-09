Shohei Ohtani kept his personal form intact even though the Los Angeles Angels keep sliding down the table in the postseason race. They lost 10-5 in the second game of the Freeway series against city rivals Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani had a stellar night as the Japanese sensation homered in the seventh innings against Michael Grove. His two-run dinger was his 32nd in the MLB this season, easily ahead of Braves' Matt Olson, who is second with 29.
The Angels DH was just a double shy of an epic cycle as he had a lead-off single in the first, followed by a league-leading sixth-season triple in the third. He also batted in the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly for his 3rd RBI of the game. His 71 RBIs are second only to Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers.
Regardless of his efforts, the Halos lost their fifth consecutive game to drop below the .500 PCT after a long time with a 45-46 record. Fans took to Twitter as they were disheartened to see a generational talent stuck with a below-par team.
Pressure on Angels to trade Shohei Ohtani after poor run of form
With pressure mounting on the Angels to perform, it is imperative for them to get some games under their belt once the MLB All-Star Break is over. They have gone 5-19 recently and have almost dented all chances of making it to the postseason.
However, they are still within the reach of the AL Wild Card spot as they are 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, who have a .544 PCT. They will be desperate to make it to the postseason if they have to keep Ohtani's services for next season.
The Angels face the defending champions Houston Astros, starting off a three-series home stand that is extremely crucial for them.
