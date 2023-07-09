Shohei Ohtani kept his personal form intact even though the Los Angeles Angels keep sliding down the table in the postseason race. They lost 10-5 in the second game of the Freeway series against city rivals Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani had a stellar night as the Japanese sensation homered in the seventh innings against Michael Grove. His two-run dinger was his 32nd in the MLB this season, easily ahead of Braves' Matt Olson, who is second with 29.

The Angels DH was just a double shy of an epic cycle as he had a lead-off single in the first, followed by a league-leading sixth-season triple in the third. He also batted in the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly for his 3rd RBI of the game. His 71 RBIs are second only to Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei Ohtani swats his 32nd homer of the year but the Angels still trail by five



Shohei Ohtani swats his 32nd homer of the year but the Angels still trail by five https://t.co/oJZZ8xZ96c

Regardless of his efforts, the Halos lost their fifth consecutive game to drop below the .500 PCT after a long time with a 45-46 record. Fans took to Twitter as they were disheartened to see a generational talent stuck with a below-par team.

Arin Julia @arinjls @TalkinBaseball_ It happens when he is the only good one in that lineup now @TalkinBaseball_ It happens when he is the only good one in that lineup now

Daniel Sheridan-Powell @dsher503 @TalkinBaseball_ Get this man on a playoff team. Same goes for Trout. Anaheim is where postseason dreams go to die. @TalkinBaseball_ Get this man on a playoff team. Same goes for Trout. Anaheim is where postseason dreams go to die.

Nelson @BelgerNelson @TalkinBaseball_ He better get used to hitting homers at Dodger Stadium @TalkinBaseball_ He better get used to hitting homers at Dodger Stadium

Vedant @the_vedant_shah ℳatt @matttomic every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" @TalkinBaseball_ Undefeated tweet twitter.com/matttomic/stat… @TalkinBaseball_ Undefeated tweet twitter.com/matttomic/stat…

Boogie Ray @boogieray02 @TalkinBaseball_ Dodger fans going to enjoy all those homers he’s hitting for them next year @TalkinBaseball_ Dodger fans going to enjoy all those homers he’s hitting for them next year

KC @thatdude_kc @TalkinBaseball_ This is mike trout all over again. Great career. Definitely a hall of famer. But it’ll be the biggest mistake of his life if he re-signs with the angels. @TalkinBaseball_ This is mike trout all over again. Great career. Definitely a hall of famer. But it’ll be the biggest mistake of his life if he re-signs with the angels.

Josh Wilson @Josh_wilson9 @TalkinBaseball_ Talk about how their starting 9 are all injured except ohtani? Maybe use that in the headline @TalkinBaseball_ Talk about how their starting 9 are all injured except ohtani? Maybe use that in the headline

Dynamic Voltage Games @dynamic_voltage @TalkinBaseball_ This dude could hit for the cycle and pitch a no-hitter in the same game and the Angels would still somehow lose by 4. @TalkinBaseball_ This dude could hit for the cycle and pitch a no-hitter in the same game and the Angels would still somehow lose by 4.

Pressure on Angels to trade Shohei Ohtani after poor run of form

With pressure mounting on the Angels to perform, it is imperative for them to get some games under their belt once the MLB All-Star Break is over. They have gone 5-19 recently and have almost dented all chances of making it to the postseason.

However, they are still within the reach of the AL Wild Card spot as they are 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, who have a .544 PCT. They will be desperate to make it to the postseason if they have to keep Ohtani's services for next season.

The Angels face the defending champions Houston Astros, starting off a three-series home stand that is extremely crucial for them.

Poll : 0 votes