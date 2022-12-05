Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year contract with the New York Mets, reportedly worth 86 million dollars. This is a high-priced deal for the reigning Cy Young award winner, especially given the length of the contract. The Mets signed him to replace Jacob deGrom, who left the team in free agency for the Texas Rangers.

Verlander is one of the best pitchers in the MLB and has defied expectations throughout his career. He has undergone two Yommy John surgeries that could have been career-ending. Now, at the age of 39, he is one of the highest paid pitchers in the league. There are questions about the high value of the contract, and whether or not he can live up to it.

Jeff Passan was the first to break the news of this signing via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Jon Heyman was among the first to report on the details of the contract via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year. Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year.

The total value of the contract came as somewhat of a surprise to many, but it shows the New York Mets' commitment to winning. He is the reigning Cy Young award winner, but is also towards the end of his Hall of Fame career. Concerns about his decline fuel the idea that this signing is a mistake. Others are simply excited to see their team add a bonefide star to the pitching rotation.

Brett Hanfling @Brett_Hanfling



Being a Mets fan is so fun these days (in the off season) Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Oh my goshBeing a Mets fan is so fun these days (in the off season) twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Oh my goshBeing a Mets fan is so fun these days (in the off season) twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

This is one of the major free agent signings that the MLB world has been waiting for. Justin Verlander's departure from the Houston Astros was not unexpected, but where he ended up was. The New York Mets clearly value having two elite pitchers in the rotation. The pairing of Verlander and Max Scherzer now has the potential to be one of the best.

Abbey Mastracco @AbbeyMastracco Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets have their ace to replace Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer is reunited with his Detroit Tigers teammate twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… The Mets have their ace to replace Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer is reunited with his Detroit Tigers teammate twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

ClutchFans @clutchfans Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Nothing but appreciation for everything Justin Verlander did for Houston. Going to miss having him on the Astros. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Nothing but appreciation for everything Justin Verlander did for Houston. Going to miss having him on the Astros. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Verlander and Scherzer were teammates at the start of their respective careers on the Detroit Tigers. Houston Astros fans will, of course, miss watching Justin Verlander play for them. His time with the Astros netted two World Series championships among numerous individual accolades.

Wil-Tre the Skatenutt🛹🇸🇻 @skatenutt 🏽

2 championships and 2 cy-youngs 🤘🏽 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Thanks for the memories JV2 championships and 2 cy-youngs 🤘🏽 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Thanks for the memories JV 🙏🏽2 championships and 2 cy-youngs 🤘🏽 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Right-hander Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. gotta respect Verlander's commitment to playing for every orange & blue team in the league before retirement twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… gotta respect Verlander's commitment to playing for every orange & blue team in the league before retirement twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

This signing has rocked the MLB and has the New York Mets poised for success in 2023.

The New York Mets are championship contenders in 2023 with Justin Verlander

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven

Having a superstar duo in the pitching rotation is what made the Mets as good as they were in 2022. The fact that they lost one star and immediately replaced him with another is incredible.

Justin Verlander, if he stays healthy, will likely be worth this expensive contract. If he does, the Mets' chances of winning a World Series will drastically increase.

Poll : 0 votes