The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly set to sign Jake Diekman to shore up their bullpen, and MLB Twitter already knows it's a good signing. The Rays have built a strong reputation around their abilities to identify and develop great pitching talent. Even though Diekman was recently released by the Chicago White Sox, there is legitimate fear he will become a star quickly.

The Rays needed to add some relief help to their roster after Garrett Cleavinger was diagnosed with a torn ACL. Jake Diekman is an experienced relief pitcher who has played for seven different MLB teams in his career. This wealth of experience should help him hit the ground running in Tampa Bay.

Jeff Passan of ESPN broke the news that this signing will be made official in a few days time via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Diekman, 36, was DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox and would replace Garrett Cleavinger — who hurt his right ACL on Sunday — in the Rays’ bullpen. Should be done in next 48 hours. Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Diekman, 36, was DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox and would replace Garrett Cleavinger — who hurt his right ACL on Sunday — in the Rays’ bullpen. Should be done in next 48 hours.

Even fans who had likely only heard of Diekman in passing are ready to believe he will breakout as a star with the Tampa Bay Rays. His ERA of 7.94 through 11.1 innings with the White Sox got him cut, but it could be for the best. The Rays seem to have the infrastructure in place to put these players in a position to succeed.

Peter Appel @peterappel23 @JeffPassan He’ll be the best reliever in baseball in a month @JeffPassan He’ll be the best reliever in baseball in a month

Alex Mullins @amullin836 @JeffPassan dude is about to be an all star LETS GO @JeffPassan dude is about to be an all star LETS GO

The Rays offense has stolen all the headlines after their incredible start to the season, but their pitching has been dominant as well. They are even performing at a high level without Tyler Glasnow, who some considered to be their best starter.

hmmm @jack_gardineer @JeffPassan Reliever of the year now. TB devil magic never fails @JeffPassan Reliever of the year now. TB devil magic never fails

With how tough the American League East is in 2023, the Tampa Bay Rays may need this signing to pay off. When teams are going up against the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or Baltimore Orioles, they'll need a deep and talented pitching staff. Without one, runs could get out of hand in a hurry and leave the Rays in the dust.

Julian @Julian4948 @JeffPassan He’s gonna post a sub 1 ERA now @JeffPassan He’s gonna post a sub 1 ERA now

Andrew Rhodes @A_Rhodes77 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Diekman, 36, was DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox and would replace Garrett Cleavinger — who hurt his right ACL on Sunday — in the Rays’ bullpen. Should be done in next 48 hours. Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Diekman, 36, was DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox and would replace Garrett Cleavinger — who hurt his right ACL on Sunday — in the Rays’ bullpen. Should be done in next 48 hours. Come on. I can’t believe he was allowed to get to the Rays, what are we doing people!?!? twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Come on. I can’t believe he was allowed to get to the Rays, what are we doing people!?!? twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Jake Hart @j_hart72 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Diekman, 36, was DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox and would replace Garrett Cleavinger — who hurt his right ACL on Sunday — in the Rays’ bullpen. Should be done in next 48 hours. Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Diekman, 36, was DFA’d by the Chicago White Sox and would replace Garrett Cleavinger — who hurt his right ACL on Sunday — in the Rays’ bullpen. Should be done in next 48 hours. He’s about to be so nasty I’m furious twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… He’s about to be so nasty I’m furious twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

The Tampa Bay Rays have been doing more with less for years now, and fans are giving them the benefit of the doubt for this signing.

Are the Tampa Bay Rays the best team in the American League?

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays

As a shock to many, at this point the Rays are almost indisputably the best team in the American League, and perhaps the MLB as a whole. They have shown incredible consistency on the offensive side of the ball and greatness on the defensive side.

If the Rays are able to maintain this level of play throughout the season, they could go down as one of the best teams we have seen in recent memory.

Poll : 0 votes