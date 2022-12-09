The Toronto Blue Jays have been quiet thus far in free agency. But that could change if they sign Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo is one of the top free agents available. He would be an instant upgrade to the outfield of nearly any MLB team. Nimmo has been a very consistent player for the New York Mets over the last seven seasons.

The Blue Jays were eliminated early in the 2022 postseason and will look to avoid a similar fate in 2023. They know that they need to make changes to their roster if they want to compete with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. Adding Brandon Nimmo could be the missing piece they need to get over the hump.

The Toronto Blue Jays' heavy interest in Nimmo was reported on Twitter by SNY Network.

SNY @SNYtv The Blue Jays reportedly "love" Brandon Nimmo, who could wind up landing a six-year deal on.sny.tv/caNJXft The Blue Jays reportedly "love" Brandon Nimmo, who could wind up landing a six-year deal on.sny.tv/caNJXft https://t.co/LouszP4u4C

If the Blue Jays are able to sign Nimmo, they will have their Teoscar Hernandez replacement. Hernandez was traded to the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseson. Brandon Nimmo may not have an All-Star appearance like Hernandez, but he is an All-Star level talent. Despite how good of a fit this is on paper, fans have had mixed reactions on social media.

jey @jey69404049 SNY @SNYtv The Blue Jays reportedly "love" Brandon Nimmo, who could wind up landing a six-year deal on.sny.tv/caNJXft The Blue Jays reportedly "love" Brandon Nimmo, who could wind up landing a six-year deal on.sny.tv/caNJXft https://t.co/LouszP4u4C Somehow I doubt that Brandon Nimmo goes to Canada twitter.com/snytv/status/1… Somehow I doubt that Brandon Nimmo goes to Canada twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

The New York Mets' fanbase have greatly valued Brandon Nimmo and his contributions over the years. But even they can see the writing on the wall that he is unlikely to return. While it isn't impossible given their owners' propensity to spend money, the Toronto Blue Jays will likely put forth the better offer.

Alexander Hyacinthe @alexhyacinthe81 SNY @SNYtv The Blue Jays reportedly "love" Brandon Nimmo, who could wind up landing a six-year deal on.sny.tv/caNJXft The Blue Jays reportedly "love" Brandon Nimmo, who could wind up landing a six-year deal on.sny.tv/caNJXft https://t.co/LouszP4u4C I fear this is where it's going to be. Makes too much sense to their roster, and they need him more than we do tbh. twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1… I fear this is where it's going to be. Makes too much sense to their roster, and they need him more than we do tbh. twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1…

Toronto Blue Jays fans have been desperately waiting for their first huge addition of the offseason. Nimmo could be exactly that for a team that is already very deep. Adding him to a roster that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette would be an excellent move.

The American League East is showing no signs of stagnation this offseason. It appears to remain one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo would make the Toronto Blue Jays one of the most dangerous teams in the American League

New York Mets v Toronto Blue Jays

They came up just short of winning their division this past season. But the Blue Jays are poised to take the next step in 2023. Brining in an offensive weapon like Nimmo is exactly what their team lacked down the stretch.

The MLB world is waiting on Brandon Nimmo's decision. He will be a tremendous asset for whichever team he signs with.

