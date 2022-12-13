The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal worth 63-million-dollars with free agent pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was an All-Star in 2021 and is coming off a great 2022 campaign spent with the New York Mets. His addition gives the Blue Jays an extremely talented and proven starting pitcher rotation that could be among the best in MLB.

Chris Bassitt had a stellar ERA of 3.42 last season and pitched a career-high 181.2 innings. This proves that he can handle an advanced workload without losing any quality as the season marches on. Having starting pitchers that can be relied on is critical in modern baseball.

Jeff Passan has been on a hot-streak of breaking big news, and did so yet again via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Story on Toronto making a big move and adding to its rotation, free at ESPN: es.pn/3VPYEbL BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Story on Toronto making a big move and adding to its rotation, free at ESPN: es.pn/3VPYEbL

The price tag is high, but well in line with what top-end starting pitchers are beginning to make. As the value of the position seems to only increase with time, so do the costs associated. However, it is generally agreed that this is a great deal for the Toronto Blue Jays.

For a team whose goal is to win the World Series, a signing like this was a neccesity. The Houston Astros proved this postseason how vital a deep starting rotation is in October and November. Adding Chris Bassitt to Alek Manoah and Kevin Gaussman creates an elite trio of starting pitchers.

Alek Manoah

Chris Bassitt

José Berríos

Yusei Kikuchi



Pretty good rotation in Toronto!

Jonah Birenbaum @birenball

Chris Bassitt may not be electric, but he's got a better park-adjusted ERA than Gerrit Cole and a better park-adjusted FIP than Joe Musgrove since the start of 2020. A perfectly cromulent back-end starter for a first-division team.

The Toronto Blue Jays finished in second place in the American League East last season and are clearly looking to step up. While it won't be easy to surpass the New York Yankees, a pitcher like Chris Bassitt is a step in the right direction. Being able to slow down potent offenses like the Yankees and Astros demands a strong pitching rotation.

The Toronto Blue Jays are reaching for a championship this season and are willing to spend the big bucks to get there.

Chris Bassitt will look to earn his second All-Star selection with the Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

Chris Bassitt's only All-Star selection thus far was in 2021, while he was with the Oakland Athletics. His game has not degraded in that time and another All-Star selection could be on the horizon. This would be excellent for both parties in this case.

Since it is only a three-year deal, he will get the chance to earn himself an even bigger payday after the 2025 season. If he does live up to his All-Star potential, the Blue Jays will be thrilled with this signing.

