Legendary announcer John Sterling was a popular man on MLB Twitter after Saturday's game between New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The 84-year-old was drilled by a foul ball off the bat of Justin Turner during the ninth inning of the contest. Yankees won the game 3-1.

Fans were impressed with Sterling's professionalism, as the veteran announcer quickly regained his composure to resume calling the play. The original clip that went viral only featured the audio, however the newly surfaced video has left many stunned.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the incident was enveloped by an element of humor initially when the news broke, the new clip showed the hit might have been very nasty. Here's what the Twitteratti had to say:

"If this was any active Yankee player they would be on the 60 day IL"

Dario Brzozowski @D_Browski12 WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY If this was any active Yankee player they would be on the 60 day IL twitter.com/wfan660/status… If this was any active Yankee player they would be on the 60 day IL twitter.com/wfan660/status…

"Damn, that really could have hurt him"

𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼🫦 @yankeesgoddess twitter.com/WFAN660/status… WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY Damn, that really could have hurt him Damn, that really could have hurt him 😕 twitter.com/WFAN660/status…

"If this happened to Stanton he would be out for at least a month"

🗑 Content @DollarsignMLB WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY If this happened to Stanton he would be out for at least a month twitter.com/WFAN660/status… If this happened to Stanton he would be out for at least a month twitter.com/WFAN660/status…

"They gonna mandate announcers wear helmets."

Curley @cadadj WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY They gonna mandate announcers wear helmets. twitter.com/wfan660/status… They gonna mandate announcers wear helmets. twitter.com/wfan660/status…

"Wow - didn’t think it was coming in this hot"

Mike Melchione @Mike_Melchione WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY Wow - didn’t think it was coming in this hot twitter.com/wfan660/status… Wow - didn’t think it was coming in this hot twitter.com/wfan660/status…

"Holy fuck he got fucking rocked. I feel bad for laughing now, thought it was like off the arm or something"

Degenerate Couch Sitter @RJalenBrunson WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY Holy fuck he got fucking rocked. I feel bad for laughing now, thought it was like off the arm or something twitter.com/wfan660/status… Holy fuck he got fucking rocked. I feel bad for laughing now, thought it was like off the arm or something twitter.com/wfan660/status…

"Oh wow. That could have been really bad. Glad he’s okay."

Michael Rokicki @Michael_Rokicki WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY Oh wow. That could have been really bad. Glad he’s okay. twitter.com/wfan660/status… Oh wow. That could have been really bad. Glad he’s okay. twitter.com/wfan660/status…

"I feel bad for laughing at this....glad he's ok though"

Jayroo @jayroo69 I feel bad for laughing at this....glad he's ok though WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY I feel bad for laughing at this....glad he's ok though twitter.com/WFAN660/status… 😭😭😭 I feel bad for laughing at this....glad he's ok though twitter.com/WFAN660/status…

"Damn that was a hard shot to the head. Glad he is okay"

Scott Birnie @Bigbluezee @WFAN660 Damn that was a hard shot to the head. Glad he is okay. @WFAN660 Damn that was a hard shot to the head. Glad he is okay.

"Head injuries can manifest the selves several days after the incident. I hope someone is keeping an eye on John."

EJ Boss @EJBoss6 @WFAN660 Head injuries can manifest the selves several days after the incident. I hope someone is keeping an eye on John. @WFAN660 Head injuries can manifest the selves several days after the incident. I hope someone is keeping an eye on John.

John Sterling not a regular presence at Yankees broadcast booth in 2023

The veteran announcer has been plagued by illness and poor health this season. As a result, Sterling ended up missing around 23 from the first 61 games played by Yankees this season, including the team's series against Padres. Recently, in an interview with NY Post, he assured the readers regarding his swift comeback to the broadcast booth:

“Don’t worry about me, you can tell your readers, I’ll be back soon"

However, he ended up stealing the show in a Yankees-Red Sox series amid claims of dwindling ferocity between the rivals.

Poll : 0 votes