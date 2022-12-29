Manny Ramirez was one of the most exciting players to watch. His larger-than-life personality, combined with being one of the best hitters ever to pick up a bat, made for a fun career.

During his 19-year career in the majors, he won more awards than you could count. He was a 12-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, World Series MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a two-time AL Hank Aaron Award winner. He was also the American League home run leader (2004), RBI leader (1999) and batting champ (2002).

A recent video emerged of Ramirez getting some cuts in the batting cage. He's still got his sweet swing. Ramirez thinks he still has what it takes to go out and compete at the highest level.

The video sparked some hype around Manny Ramirez. Some fans know of a couple of teams that could use his bat right now.

"I believe him" one fan tweeted.

"Best right handed swing of all time debate ya mothah" another fan tweeted.

Like most young baseball players did, fans remember trying to mimic his stance growing up. Kids couldn't stop mimicking his, Ken Griffey Jr.'s and Kevin Youkilis' stances.

For someone who's 50 years old, he's in good shape. He couldn't track anything down in the outfield, but his power still seems to be there. If he's serious, don't be surprised if some teams give him a call.

Manny Ramirez to Cooperstown may have to wait awhile

You can't hide all of the head-scratching things Manny Ramirez has done in his career. Who could forget the time in 2005 when he went inside the Green Monster in between pitches to relieve himself? Or what about when he high-fived a fan after catching a ball near the outfield wall before firing it to first to get the double play?

His career was full of moments of "Manny being Manny." He was having the time of his life, enjoying being a professional baseball player.

His career took a turn later as legal troubles and PED accusations caught up to him. In 2009, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was suspended for violating the league's drug policy. Ramirez was found to have high levels of human chorionic gonadotropin. It's considered a PED by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

His highest percentage of Hall of Fame votes came in 2020 when he received 28.2% of the votes. He's gained less than a percentage point over the last two years. It will be interesting to see how voters feel about Manny Ramirez when all of this year's ballots are turned in.

