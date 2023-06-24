Tampa Bay Rays slugger Wander Franco was back in the lineup on Saturday after being benched the last two games. Manager Kevin Cash said Franco wasn't a good teammate and needed time to reflect on that.

It did not take long for him to produce on Saturday as he launched a no-doubter into center field. The home run was measured at 417 feet with a 101.6 mph exit velocity off the bat.

WANDER FRANCO HOMERS IN HIS FIRST AT BAT BACK IN THE LINEUP

Cash did not get into the specifics of what Franco has done wrong this season, but many can speculate. He's had verbal altercations with teammates, mental lapses on the basepaths, and failure to hustle at times.

Hopefully, that's past him now, so he and the team can move on. Franco is too important a piece in that lineup. He's too special of a talent to let things like this get in the way of his playing time.

"Cash woke up a demon, it's over for the league" one fan tweeted.

"Cash woke up a demon it's over for the league" one fan tweeted.

"He runs the team lmao" another fan tweeted.

Baseball fans think manager Kevin Cash lit a fire under Wander Franco. It would not surprise them if Franco started going nuclear at the plate.

Kevin Cash should win COY every year.

i woulda bat flipped into the bench

The last thing the rest of the league needs is a Tampa Bay Rays player catching fire. They are already the league's best team.

Tampa Bays Rays benching Wander Franco was difficult but warranted



Wander Franco is a young star, so these issues surrounding him are to be expected. It's great that Cash made it a priority for Franco to be a good teammate so early. If he let it slide, it could create bad habits.

Being so young, Franco will be an important member of this organization for years to come.

Given how good the Rays look this season, they needed to get out in front of this. They have the chance to take home a World Series title this season, but not if they're constantly dealing with things off the field. They need their player's entire focus on the game ahead of them.

