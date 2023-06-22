Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez had his day end early on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After arguing balls and strikes, Martinez was given the heave-ho in the fifth inning.

Martinez was particularly unhappy with a pitch called a ball in Carson Kelly's second at-bat. The pitch seemed low, but it was framed well by Riley Adams behind the plate, making the pitch look better than it was.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call https://t.co/ZpBTtJS990

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not many were in attendance, as it was a makeup game from an earlier rainout. This allowed the mics to pick up the conversation between the umpire behind the plate and Martinez.

Martinez took exception to the umpire telling him to control his dugout. After that, the two got into each other's faces. As Martinez walked away, the umpire tossed him, causing him to turn around and lay directly behind home plate.

"Ejection of the year," one fan tweeted.

"Love when managers stick up for their players. Even when they know they will get tossed," another fan tweeted.

GeorgiaBoy431 @GABoy431 @TalkinBaseball_ Love when managers stick up for their players. Even when they know they will get tossed. @TalkinBaseball_ Love when managers stick up for their players. Even when they know they will get tossed.

LeahofDodgersLand @dodgerstopshelf



Also, will there be a receipt in the post game presser? I’m here for the receipt. @TalkinBaseball_ Davey gets ejected with style. I love when he picked up and threw first base. Still one of my absolute faves.Also, will there be a receipt in the post game presser? I’m here for the receipt. @TalkinBaseball_ Davey gets ejected with style. I love when he picked up and threw first base. Still one of my absolute faves. Also, will there be a receipt in the post game presser? I’m here for the receipt.

Joseph Baker @JBaker9038 @TalkinBaseball_ Every part of this video is a amazing. Especially the announcers @TalkinBaseball_ Every part of this video is a amazing. Especially the announcers

MLB Twitter loved the style in which Davey Martinez got ejected. If you're going to get ejected, you might as well do it in style and get your money's worth.

@fam_denn @fam_Denn Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call https://t.co/ZpBTtJS990 Davey is becoming one of the more entertaining managers in the game. I love it. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Davey is becoming one of the more entertaining managers in the game. I love it. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Alfonso Esparza Jr @PonchoEsparzaJr twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call https://t.co/ZpBTtJS990 Davey & Bonnie have to be those two top managers that will really get their money’s worth Davey & Bonnie have to be those two top managers that will really get their money’s worth 😂 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Fans appreciate a manager sticking up for their players, no matter if the player was right or wrong. It shows the players that their manager has their backs no matter what, giving some players more confidence not to worry.

Davey Martinez has become known for his theatrics after getting ejected

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

This wasn't Davey Martinez's first ejection, and it won't be his last. He's made a name for himself with his over-the-top antics after being ejected. Martinez is one manager umpires know won't go down quietly.

One of his most famous ejections came during the 2021 season against the Chicago Cubs. Trea Turner was called out on a dropped third strike as the umpires deemed Turner ran inside the baseline and impeded the throw.

Martinez did not agree with this at all and let the crew have it. He was quickly ejected, but it didn't end there. Martinez went over to first base, pulled it out and tossed it into foul territory. It was quite the scene as he was quickly compared to legendary manager Lou Pinella.

Don't be surprised if Martinez makes headlines a few more times this season with his antics.

Poll : 0 votes