The Atlanta Braves fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. The game ended 7-2 in favor of the current worst team in the country this season.

After a great start to their campaign, the Braves sit at the top of their division, but their loss on Monday has made them the subject of ridicule among MLB fans.

The Atlanta Braves welcomed starting pitcher Michael Soroka to his first MLB start since August 2020. After numerous setbacks which included two Achilles tears, it was encouraging for Atlanta to welcome back one of their most highly-rated pitchers.

However, after a good start to the game, Soroka struggled in the fifth innings, giving away an RBI single before being hit for a three-run homer by Ryan Noda.

After the Braves took an early lead in the first innings, Oakland came back to take the lead in the fifth and took the game away from Atlanta. Though Matt Olson managed to hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth, it was not enough to rally the Braves to a comeback on the night.

Atlanta Braves v Oakland Athletics

MLB fans took the opportunity to roast the Atlanta outfit after their surprise defeat after a high-intensity start to the season so far.

"Lmfaoooo owned by the worst team in baseball. Y’all a 4th place team at best," wrote one fan on Twitter. "There is crying in baseball after watching this game," added another.

More reactions followed:

Gerry @Gerry00485356 @Braves There is crying in baseball after watching this game. @Braves There is crying in baseball after watching this game.

Athletics Rants @AthleticsRants @Braves You got embarrassed by the worst baseball team of all time. @Braves You got embarrassed by the worst baseball team of all time.

Evangeline Gutierrez @TheRealVangieG @AthleticsRants @Braves I guess the A’s took it out on the Braves after that three game sweep. Atta Boys!!!! @AthleticsRants @Braves I guess the A’s took it out on the Braves after that three game sweep. Atta Boys!!!!

Will Wright @willwright06 @Braves Excellent job Soroka. Braves laid an egg tonight. No excuse for this lackadaisical effort. Same old same old. Poor situational hitting. Poor middle relief. This is ridiculous. @Braves Excellent job Soroka. Braves laid an egg tonight. No excuse for this lackadaisical effort. Same old same old. Poor situational hitting. Poor middle relief. This is ridiculous.

Will Wright @willwright06 @Braves This is pathetic. Sorry Middle relief. Poor hitting with ducks on the pond. Damnit Ozuna @Braves This is pathetic. Sorry Middle relief. Poor hitting with ducks on the pond. Damnit Ozuna

Can the Atlanta Braves turn things around in the next two games?

The Atlanta Braves have been flying high in the 2023 MLB season so far. They remain at the top of their division with an impressive 32-22 record.

It was an unexpected result on Monday as the Oakland Athletics remain the worst team in the country by far this season.

However, there are still two games remaining in the series, which means the Braves still have a chance to bounce back and save their blushes in front of the baseball world.

