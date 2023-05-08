Baseball color commentator Eduardo Perez found himself in hot water during the series decider between the Padres and Dodgers on Sunday night. This was after his needless jibe at Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't go down well with fans.

“That’s what a superstar looks like, Nando” - Talkin' Baseball, Twitter.

Perez found himself in the firing line when he stacked superstars Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr. alongside each other and made his thoughts clear about who he felt was better, and the former it was!

It wasn't so much him celebrating Mookie Betts, but it was more how he referenced Tatis Jr. that irritated fans. Cutting short his name from Fernando to "Nando" especially shocked everyone tuning in, with users on social media berating the former MLB first baseman for inciting a racist angle into it.

What might have seemed a mere juxtaposition between two stars to him, didn't sit well with the fans.

Fans lambasted him on Twitter, taking personal jibes at his playing and analyst careers.

He's not just an ESPN analyst, but he is also the host of SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio. Fans may dislike him, but there's no denying he is one of the top baseball pundits right now.

GamefaceInc @GamefaceInc @TalkinBaseball_ Perez is a garbage so called analyst. He been bitter his whole life that he wasn’t even a third of what his father was. @TalkinBaseball_ Perez is a garbage so called analyst. He been bitter his whole life that he wasn’t even a third of what his father was.

Fans also quickly disagreed that Mookie was better than Fernando Tatis Jr, with multiple users choosing to say otherwise.

C Alexander Philip Sexton(CAPS) @TheKamikaze_Kid @TalkinBaseball_ First nice thing ESPN has said about LA all game. The entire broadcast was a Padres love fest until that point. @TalkinBaseball_ First nice thing ESPN has said about LA all game. The entire broadcast was a Padres love fest until that point.

Addison @YankeeWRLD @TalkinBaseball_ This is especially funny since Tatis is better than Mookie @TalkinBaseball_ This is especially funny since Tatis is better than Mookie

Juan So-So @PadresDoomer @TalkinBaseball_ you mean like this? hes literally done the exact same thing before lol 🤡🤡🤡 @TalkinBaseball_ you mean like this? hes literally done the exact same thing before lol 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/NdNx7z7GoK

DouglasRoberts @DouglasRoberts @TalkinBaseball_ Can’t wait to see how this ages… but fr who is this announcer? @TalkinBaseball_ Can’t wait to see how this ages… but fr who is this announcer?

Matt’s Padres Burner @PadresMatt @TalkinBaseball_ I’m going to be honest with you admin, the quality of tonight’s ESPN broadcast was pretty poor @TalkinBaseball_ I’m going to be honest with you admin, the quality of tonight’s ESPN broadcast was pretty poor

Eduardo Perez's MLB journey

Eduardo Perez played his first MLB game on July 27, 1993, as the host Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland A's 15–8. He played with multiple teams during his time in the major leagues, most notably the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Seattle Mariners.

After retiring, Eduardo became a baseball analyst with ESPN and the host on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.

