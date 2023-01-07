Colin Cowherd had high praise for Mariano Rivera on his show the Herd. He called Rivera "the greatest closer of all time," which is hard to argue. Rivera is the career leader in saves (652), games finished (952), and ERA+ (205).

In going into greater detail on Rivera, Cowherd mentioned that he was a one-pitch pitcher, which is correct. But he blundered on what pitch that was.

Funhouse @BackAftaThis Ahhh yes, who could ever forget Mariano Rivera's one pitch.... THE SPLITTER! Ahhh yes, who could ever forget Mariano Rivera's one pitch.... THE SPLITTER! 😂 https://t.co/WWyS3fKGAe

Cowherd remembers Rivera for his splitter, but it's unlikely anyone else will, as he's never possessed a splitter. The famous pitch Cowherd was looking for was his cutter. Mariano Rivera threw one of the nastiest cutters the league has ever seen. Batters would know it was coming and still couldn't get good wood on it.

Baseball fans had a good time poking fun at Cowherd for this one. He was so confident that Rivera threw a splitter. Fans think he should stay away from the baseball segments on his show.

"Please don't talk baseball ever again. Thanks" one fan explained.

"Yikes" another fan tweeted.

Keith Meyer 🍎🌰 @koyote19 @BackAftaThis Wish I could get paid millions to talk about things I know nothing about @BackAftaThis Wish I could get paid millions to talk about things I know nothing about

Dón Day Elbaño @seawolvesss @BackAftaThis Absolute sacrilegious. Coming up next. Was Nolan Ryan the best knuckleballer of all time? @BackAftaThis Absolute sacrilegious. Coming up next. Was Nolan Ryan the best knuckleballer of all time?

Fans didn't hold back on how they felt about Colin Cowherd. He's not the most popular sports media personality and is known for saying some pretty outlandish things on air.

Nicholas Murgolo @murgolon @BackAftaThis Lmfao. If you google “Mariano Rivera splitter” it corrects to show results for the cutter. Jesus man. @BackAftaThis Lmfao. If you google “Mariano Rivera splitter” it corrects to show results for the cutter. Jesus man.

Ryan Wood @BigDoggExpress @BackAftaThis Don’t forget about Greg Maddux and his triple digit fastball. Poor command but he’d blow it right by you! @BackAftaThis Don’t forget about Greg Maddux and his triple digit fastball. Poor command but he’d blow it right by you!

Knowing Mariano Rivera threw a cutter is pretty elementary. It's something anybody could easily look up on the internet, especially if your job is to talk sports live to thousands of people. Other fans are cutting Cowherd some slack, pointing out that he's more of a basketball and football guy.

Either way, it was a hilarious mistake. Given the response from baseball fans on Twitter, we may not get any more Cowherd baseball segments after this one.

Colin Cowherd's blunder shows how baseball is disrespected in most mainstream media

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

You wouldn't hear Colin Cowherd make this type of mistake when speaking about the NFL or NBA. He'd never mistake Michael Vick for being a pocket-passing quarterback or anything of that nature because those leagues get his full attention.

There are no baseball shows going on during the off-season unless you have the MLB Network. But you can flip on ESPN in mid-May and watch NFL Live or NBA: The Jump.

The little coverage baseball gets hurts its product. The game is in the best place it has ever been, talent-wise. We need more media covering the sport in better ways. Baseball's in a great spot, and it needs to be shared.

Poll : 0 votes