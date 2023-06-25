The Los Angeles Angels were in hot-hitting form against the Colorado Rockies as they plundered 25 runs in the second game of the series on the road. LA bounced back from a series opener loss with their opponents just answering back with one solitary run.

The Angels' 25 runs is also the highest in their franchise history. The 24-run differential win is the highest in the Major League since the Texas Rangers' 30-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles in 2007. Los Angeles also became the third team after the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays this decade to score 25 or more runs.

Four or more batters scored four or more RBIs for the Halos. On the other end, all four Rockies pitchers were taken for at least a run with Karl Kauffman being the most productive earning just one run. Starter Chase Anderson and Noah Davis, earned nine runs each on 10 and 11 hits respectively, and Matt Carasiti gave away six runs in 0.1 innings.

Offensively for LA, Mike Trout got his 17th home run of the season. He was followed by Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss who went yard back to back with their leader. This led off a record-breaking 13 runs third innings with Mickey Moniak capping it off with a two-run homer towards the end.

LA fans were elated as they took to Twitter to voice their applause for their team.

MT-Yes @emptyess512 @MLBONFOX @BallySportWest This is a football score. Wowwww! Angels in the outfield for sure @MLBONFOX @BallySportWest This is a football score. Wowwww! Angels in the outfield for sure https://t.co/9xG5xRTk3a

Orioleszn🏹(46-29) @notjamesproche @MLB @Angels If the Angels lose I’ll sell myself on the black market @MLB @Angels If the Angels lose I’ll sell myself on the black market

Brandon Peign @PurplePeign @MLBONFOX @KillebrewDj @BallySportWest Maybe this will propel them to the playoffs for the first time for Trout since the Obama administration @MLBONFOX @KillebrewDj @BallySportWest Maybe this will propel them to the playoffs for the first time for Trout since the Obama administration

Angels manager Phil Nevin satisfied with batting lineup's efforts

Phil Nevin, manager of the Los Angeles Angels praised his lineup's aggressive approach in the post-game interview.

"We were aggressive, we attacked pitches in the zone, and hitting gets contagious sometimes," Nevin said. "To be honest, we found some holes, and then the big blows added on some runs."

The Halos are already under-staffed as they have lost three crucial infielders - Anthony Rendon, Gio Urshela and Zach Neto - to injury in the last two weeks.

