Los Angeles Angels came close to scoring most runs in an MLB game in their outing against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The Halos plundered 25 runs in the second game of the series, with four players securing at least four RBIs.

Even though they fell short of the record for the most runs in an MLB game, the Angels will be proud of their performance as the lineup has been criticized often for underperforming.

The record for most runs in an MLB game belongs to the Chicago Colts, now known as the Chicago Cubs. In 1897, Chicago scored 36 runs in a game against the Louisville Colonels who could only return with seven of their own. The Cubs scored a run in each of their nine innings.

The modern day record lies with the Texas Rangers who scored 30 runs in a 2007 game against Baltimore Orioles. They became the first team in 110 years to score 30 runs in a game. Interestingly, all of Texas' runs came after they went blank in the first three innings and the O's having a three-run lead.

The National League modern-day record was set by the Atlanta Braves in 2020 against the Miami Marlins. The Braves fell one short of the thirty-mark, with their batter Adam Duvall scoring nine RBIs including three home runs.

Did the Angels come close to the most runs record in an innings?

The Angels scored 13 runs in the third innings of their encounter with the Rockies. That was just five shy of the record for most runs in an innings by a team.

This record, too, lies with the Chicago Cubs, who were in 1883 known as the Chicago White Stockings. As for the modern-day record, the Boston Red Sox came close to the record with 17 runs in the seventh innings against the Detroit Tigers.

