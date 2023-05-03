Yesterday's Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres match witnessed the revelation of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s unique style factor. He showcased a pair of customized Dior Jordan 1 cleats during the match that perfectly matched the Padres' pinstripe uniforms. Not only did he look sharp, but he also played well, demonstrating his skill on the field.

Tatis was playing at Petco Park for the first time since the 2021 season. He has had a fresh start this season and aims to maintain his stride throughout. However, he missed the first 21 games of the 2023 season because of his reassignment with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas. This was due to him failing a drug test in 2022.

FOX Sports: MLB shared an image of the player alongside his new customized Dior Jordan 1 cleats on their official Twitter page:

"Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Dior Jordan 1 cleats are 🔥" - FOX Sports: MLB posted.

However, MLB fans on Twitter didn't cut Tatis any slack. Some drew references to his prior ringworm disease, while others talked about his PED use.

"Should have a complementary Needle that comes with each purchase" - one fan said.

"Will i get ringworm if I wear them?" - another fan commented.

birdzthaword @birdzthatword @MLBONFOX @xamplebrand Are those ringworm designs in the Nike check? Nice @MLBONFOX @xamplebrand Are those ringworm designs in the Nike check? Nice

"Are those ringworm designs in the Nike check? Nice" - mocked one.

"Cleats or cheats" - another said.

"Does it come with or without steroids?" - mocked another fan.

"Will these make him play steroid free ?" - demanded one.

"Heard they give you ringworm" - one said sarcastically.

"I dislike Tatis but these are fire" - said one.

"Leaving adidas was the best thing he ever did cuz 🥶" - claimed another.

"Love the swag this dude has" - said another.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Suspension and his extraordinary comeback

Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres looks on prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on May 02, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Fernando Tatis Jr. got a positive result in his 2022 PED test. This happened while he was already injured and hence could not play for the entire season.

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol and was thereafter suspended as it is a banned substance in MLB. Despite asserting that his ringworm medication contained Clostebol, he could not skip the suspension.

Tatis seems to have made an extraordinary comeback and is enjoying a .304 batting average, with two home runs through 10 games. His comeback has revived the Padres' winning streak, as they have won 7 out of the last 10 games.

