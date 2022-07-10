“Two elite players surrounded by nothing” “Angels really need to get both out of LA” - MLB Twitter roasts the Los Angeles Angels for wasting Mike Trout and Shohei Othani homers and blowing lead twice 

Mike Trout and Shohei Othani shone bright on another gloomy day for the Los Angeles Angels. The pair went a combined six-for-10 against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. They scored homers that put their team ahead twice. Somehow, the Angels still managed to blow it up.
"Mike Trout went 3-5 with a home run. Shohei Ohtani went 3-5 with a home run. And the Angels lose to the Orioles 5-4 on a walk-off." - Ben Verlander
It should have been a fine day under the sun for both Trout and Othani. They had a reason to celebrate since their All-Star call-up was confirmed earlier in the day. However, things didn’t go according to plan. Instead, it was rather far from it.
Trout gave the Angels a 3-0 advantage by the sixth inning. He had Reid Detmers to thank. Detmers pitched superbly and allowed just two hits and struck out seven batters to maintain a clean slate.
The Orioles rallied from behind. After Detmers was withdrawn, the Angels crumbled like a bad pile of curtains. Ramos Urias got the Orioles back on the board before Ryan Mountcastle trimmed the lead to 3-2.
Ohtani then hit a massive homer in the ninth inning, making it 4-2. It was his 19th of the season. Surely game, set and match, right?
Orioles rookie Adley Rustschman came up with a clutch RBI clutch, pulling one back before Cedric Mullins tied the score.
The comeback was completed soon after when Trey Mancini scored the last of three consecutive hits to seal an eighth walk-off victory for the Orioles. This was the second-most in the majors behind the New York Yankees’ 10.
MLB Twitter thinks Mike Trout and Shohei Othani deserve better
MLB fans on Twitter are not happy with the Angels’ collapse. A lot of sympathy is being shown to Mike Trout and Shohei Othani.
Some fans, however, were not as sympathetic. At least, in Othani’s case, his current two-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season.
Something seems to be seriously wrong with the Angels, especially behind the scenes.
At the time of writing, the Angels have just now lost their third match of the four-game series against the Orioles, going down 1-0 in Baltimore.