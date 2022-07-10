“Two elite players surrounded by nothing” “Angels really need to get both out of LA” - MLB Twitter roasts the Los Angeles Angels for wasting Mike Trout and Shohei Othani homers and blowing lead twice 

Mike Trout and Shohei Othani shone bright on another gloomy day for the Los Angeles Angels. The pair went a combined six-for-10 against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. They scored homers that put their team ahead twice. Somehow, the Angels still managed to blow it up.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Mike Trout went 3-5 with a home run. Shohei Ohtani went 3-5 with a home run. And the Angels lose to the Orioles 5-4 on a walk-off Mike Trout went 3-5 with a home run. Shohei Ohtani went 3-5 with a home run. And the Angels lose to the Orioles 5-4 on a walk-off

"Mike Trout went 3-5 with a home run. Shohei Ohtani went 3-5 with a home run. And the Angels lose to the Orioles 5-4 on a walk-off." - Ben Verlander

It should have been a fine day under the sun for both Trout and Othani. They had a reason to celebrate since their All-Star call-up was confirmed earlier in the day. However, things didn’t go according to plan. Instead, it was rather far from it.

Trout gave the Angels a 3-0 advantage by the sixth inning. He had Reid Detmers to thank. Detmers pitched superbly and allowed just two hits and struck out seven batters to maintain a clean slate.

The Orioles rallied from behind. After Detmers was withdrawn, the Angels crumbled like a bad pile of curtains. Ramos Urias got the Orioles back on the board before Ryan Mountcastle trimmed the lead to 3-2.

Trey Mancini completed a famous 5-4 comeback for the Baltimore Orioles.

Ohtani then hit a massive homer in the ninth inning, making it 4-2. It was his 19th of the season. Surely game, set and match, right?

Orioles rookie Adley Rustschman came up with a clutch RBI clutch, pulling one back before Cedric Mullins tied the score.

The comeback was completed soon after when Trey Mancini scored the last of three consecutive hits to seal an eighth walk-off victory for the Orioles. This was the second-most in the majors behind the New York Yankees’ 10.

MLB Twitter thinks Mike Trout and Shohei Othani deserve better

MLB fans on Twitter are not happy with the Angels’ collapse. A lot of sympathy is being shown to Mike Trout and Shohei Othani.

Bailin_12 @baipre_12 @BenVerlander Angels really need to get both out of LA @BenVerlander Angels really need to get both out of LA

Some fans, however, were not as sympathetic. At least, in Othani’s case, his current two-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Michael Daloia @realmikeyd50 @BenVerlander Don’t feel sorry for either of them. Trout chose to sign long term with Angels. And Ohtani chose them coming out of Japan, when both the Dodgers and Yankees wanted him badly. I don’t think either if them like the bright lights and big city and the pressure. @BenVerlander Don’t feel sorry for either of them. Trout chose to sign long term with Angels. And Ohtani chose them coming out of Japan, when both the Dodgers and Yankees wanted him badly. I don’t think either if them like the bright lights and big city and the pressure.

Rob Thomas @RobThomas725 @BenVerlander And Aaron Judge’s MVP case grows stronger because his teammates don’t suck @BenVerlander And Aaron Judge’s MVP case grows stronger because his teammates don’t suck

Houghton Hutch @houghtonhutch @Soycheerios @BenVerlander Ohtani isn’t the best hitter in the league (Alvarez) or the best pitcher in the league (Verlander.) The fact that he is pretty good at both makes him a curiosity, but not the MVP. Besides, it’s most “valuable” player, not most talented, and not best player on last place team. @Soycheerios @BenVerlander Ohtani isn’t the best hitter in the league (Alvarez) or the best pitcher in the league (Verlander.) The fact that he is pretty good at both makes him a curiosity, but not the MVP. Besides, it’s most “valuable” player, not most talented, and not best player on last place team.

Something seems to be seriously wrong with the Angels, especially behind the scenes.

phoebe nguyen @EbonyBBdubyas @RyanDePaul



Yankees are bad at it too. @BenVerlander y'all need to learn how to develop. Trout getting paid almost as much as our whole roster (including pitchers) and yet Orioles have better record.Yankees are bad at it too. @RyanDePaul @BenVerlander y'all need to learn how to develop. Trout getting paid almost as much as our whole roster (including pitchers) and yet Orioles have better record.Yankees are bad at it too.

Michael Dorbuck @mikedorb1 @baipre_12 @BenVerlander There is clearly something very wrong with the makeup of that team. They should not be that bad. They haven't even had a winning season since 2015. If I was a high priced free agent I would not sign there even if they offered the most money. @baipre_12 @BenVerlander There is clearly something very wrong with the makeup of that team. They should not be that bad. They haven't even had a winning season since 2015. If I was a high priced free agent I would not sign there even if they offered the most money.

Xuelin Li @xuelinli1988 @torittt @BenVerlander The problem is, with their current gm, coaches and stuff, the rebuild will still be s**t as hell @torittt @BenVerlander The problem is, with their current gm, coaches and stuff, the rebuild will still be s**t as hell

At the time of writing, the Angels have just now lost their third match of the four-game series against the Orioles, going down 1-0 in Baltimore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far