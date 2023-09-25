The New York Yankees will, astonishingly, not be in the postseason this year after a startling stumble from preseason contender status. That makes today's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks their final home game. Even as that is the case, there are not a lot of people present.

The Yankees have been bad this season, with a .500 record in jeopardy as the team enters its final stretch. Yesterday's loss to the same team was the final nail in the coffin as it officially eliminated them.

This entire situation has been distressing to the fan base, which has grown accustomed to a World Series or bust attitude. That hasn't been the case lately, and they've been particularly bad this year.

The attendance is just another example of how far the team has fallen to many fans, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain.

The fans believe this is yet another indictment on the team's status, which has been much maligned this year. The team has struggled, and a three-decade streak of winning seasons is now in jeopardy. Many New York Yankees fans have never seen a team this bad, and they haven't been yet in the Aaron Boone/Aaron Judge era.

Why the New York Yankees aren't getting fans

However, there are things to consider regarding the attendance. For the year, the attendance has been normal, even as the team's free fall began and continued.

The Yankees are struggling

Today's game is actually a rain makeup. This game is Saturday's contest, so a Saturday to Monday transition is always going to result in fewer fans. Rain has been battering the northeast, too. That's why it was cancelled and why people might not be out today.

An afternoon game on a Monday, and not a holiday, is always hard for fans to attend. Finally, to the fans' credit, the Yankees are not playing for anything, so it's not as if the fan base felt enticed to make it work for a Monday matinee.

The New York Yankees have been bad and fans are probably very unhappy. The weather, timing and situation of today's game also made it difficult to attend. Both things can be and are true.