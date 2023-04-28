Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are set to play a series in Mexico, where they were greeted by some unique statues. Building a statue of an athlete is one of the greatest tributes that can be had, and it is a relatively rare honor. This unique design attempting to capture Soto's likeness has proven why it is so rarely done. "Attempt" may have been too strong of a word considering the end result.

Soto and the San Diego Padres have not been off to a great start this season, and the statue is adding insult to injury. The series against the San Francisco Giants in Mexico is meant to grow the game, but not in the direction this statue is headed.

Twitter user Liam Fennessey found and shared an image of the statue that truly needs to be seen to be believed.

Thankfully for Soto, this was not an isolated incident. Similarly constructed statues of Tent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim were seen nearby.

The absurdity of these misshapen statues was not lost on anybody. MLB fans saw this as a brilliant opportunity to roast the statue itself and the player it depicts. Hopefully, this blunder doesn't distract too much from what is sure to be an electric game between the Padres and Giants.

Juan Soto is one of the most recognizable baseball players in the series. It makes sense to use his likeness to attract fans. Unfortunately, they didn't seem to use his likeness at any stage of the creative process. Perhaps it was built by a disgruntled Washington Nationals fan who found a great way to get even.

Juan Soto is projected to be a Hall of Fame inductee at the end of his career. Hopefully, they can improve the statue situation by then. Or, the Baseball Hall of Fame could simply bring over this iconic look and preserve it forever in their hallowed halls.

This moment of levity for Padres fans is extremely appreciated after their slow start to the season.

Why has Juan Soto been struggling to start the 2023 season?

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres

It is not often that one of the league's top offensive players falls off a cliff to start the season, let alone in a contract year. In 2022, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had one of the best contract years ever. Many expected the same from Juan Soto.

The belief is that his struggles are tied to the new pitch clock, which could indicate it is just a matter of time before he returns to form.

