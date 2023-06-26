Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman doubled twice on Sunday against the Houston Astros to achieve a significant milestone, enthusing fans.

It marked his 2,000th career hit, joining an exclusive group of six active players and the 291st in MLB history to reach the milestone. Only 33 of them have gone on to record 3000 hits. If Freeman does so, he would be a lock-in for the Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to @FreddieFreeman5 on joining the 2,000 Hit Club!" - MLB

MLB fans got super excited to witness Freeman's historic achievement and showered love on him on Twitter.

"Future hall of famer Freddie Freeman!," commented one.

Another wrote:

"One of the greatest hitters of all time. A born hitter."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

"HUGE [email protected] You’re such an awesome guy to cheer for! have no doubt you’ll continue to add to your stellar career! BaseballIsLife"

Fans are calling him one of the most "consistent" hitters.

"Hitter! Congratulations Freddie Freeman. One of the most consistent hitters of this generation. Ready. Set. Fire!"

Freeman's wife Chelsea and son Charlie were present in the stands to witness the historic hit.

"Chelsea and Charlie"

Could Freddie Freeman enter the 3000-hits club?

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers

As a member of the Atlanta Braves, Freeman beat the Astros in the 2021 World Series. He played with the Braves for 12 seasons before leaving for free agency and signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers.

Only 98 players in MLB history have at least 2,000 hits and 300 home runs, including Freeman. Along with Votto, Cruz, and Cabrera, he is one of just four active players to have accomplished that.

It will undoubtedly be quite challenging for Freeman to get another 1,000 hits. At 33, he's not getting any younger and it has taken him 1,801 games to earn 2,000. Nevertheless, Freeman is such a talented hitter that it's realistic to think he has a chance to enter that club.

Before the midway point of the season, he had 199 hits; he now has 97. He will need seven more seasons to accumulate another 1,000 hits if he maintains his current rate of production into his late 30s.

