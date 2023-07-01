On Friday, the Los Angeles Angels' two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani furthered his home run lead by hitting his 30th MLB HR against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

However, there was another attraction in attendance at the game who managed to divert some of the attention away from Ohtani, stealing his limelight.

A cat, famously known as the Rally Cat in MLB was seen running close to the bleachers and jumping near the audience who were startled by the presence of the unexpected visitor.

On August 9, 2017, an interesting event took place at Busch Stadium during a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals were in a challenging situation, trailing by one run with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth innings.

However, the game took an unexpected turn when a feral cat suddenly raced across the outfield, interrupting the game just as Yadier Molina was about to face a pitch. This marked the beginning of the captivating story of Rally Cat.

The official page of MLB posted a snippet of the Rally Cat’s grand appearance on Twitter.

Baseball fans had a field day reacting to the sudden visit of the star of the game between the Angels and the D-backs. The Rally Cat stole the spotlight of the game and quickly became a topic of discussion online:

"Cat is more talented than the Mets 😭" - one fan said.

"Most interesting thing at an Angels game" - another fan commented.

Shohei Ohtani impresses again, while Angels lose another game to the D-backs

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In a recurring pattern this season, Shohei Ohtani once again showcased his exceptional skills, hitting his 30th home run of the MLB season. However, the Los Angeles Angels couldn't capitalize on his performance and ended up losing the game to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite Ohtani's remarkable contribution, the Angels' bullpen struggled, allowing the Diamondbacks' offense to seize control and secure the victory.

Although the Angels suffered another defeat, they still have two more games against the Diamondbacks to salvage something from the series and turn their fortunes around.

