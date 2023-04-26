Create

MLB Twitter in splits after Cody Bellinger newest addition to Dodgers paternity list: "They obviously had it planned; there’s no way"

By Dipasree De
Modified Apr 26, 2023 09:29 GMT
Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs

Former Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger seems to be a true Dodger by heart. Chicago Tribune reporter Meghan Montemurro broke the news on Tuesday about Bellinger being the newest addition to the paternity list.

MLB allows players to take time off for the birth of their child so that they can witness the special moment. They are placed on the paternity list and require them to miss no more than three games at a stretch.

The Chicago Tribune reporter shocked MLB fans on Tuesday when she made the announcement about Bellinger entering the paternity list. According to recent news, Cody Bellinger, Max Munchy and Mookie Betts have made their place on the paternity list.

A theory is going on among fans that MLB players have a penchant to make babies when they're on the All-Star break.

@M_Montemurro Wait Bellinger too now? What was going on All-Star weekend with the Dodgers 💀
"Wait Bellinger too now? What was going on All-Star weekend with the Dodgers 💀" - wrote a fan.
"The fifth former dodger to be placed on paternity list all at the exact same time. That was definitely an all star weekend for the dodgers last year," chimed in another.

Some fans are of the opinion that this has been planned by the players otherwise the coincidence seems to be very out of place.

@M_Montemurro They obviously had it planned there’s no way
"They obviously had it planned there's no way" - another fan wrote.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@M_Montemurro The hell was the dodgers doing
i’m so confused what does it mean twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…
IS THIS A JOKE?! twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…
At this point they’re going to need to make a documentary special about Dodgers players during the 2022 All-Star break twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…
Bellinger too ? 💀 The All Star Break did the Dodgers good apparently twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…
A true dodger. twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…
He will always be a true Dodger twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…
The fifth former dodger to be placed on paternity list all at the exact same time. That was definitely an all star weekend for the dodgers last year 😂 twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…

Nelson Velasquez to take Cody Bellinger's spot in Cubs while he's on his paternity leave

Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs
Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs

While the left-handed slugger is away on paternity leave, the Cubs have recalled Nelson Velasquez from Triple-A to fill his spot on the active roster.

Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa.
"Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa." - Meghan Montemurro wrote.

Earlier this season, the 24-year-old Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a home run in limited action against the Cubs.

