Former Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger seems to be a true Dodger by heart. Chicago Tribune reporter Meghan Montemurro broke the news on Tuesday about Bellinger being the newest addition to the paternity list.

MLB allows players to take time off for the birth of their child so that they can witness the special moment. They are placed on the paternity list and require them to miss no more than three games at a stretch.

The Chicago Tribune reporter shocked MLB fans on Tuesday when she made the announcement about Bellinger entering the paternity list. According to recent news, Cody Bellinger, Max Munchy and Mookie Betts have made their place on the paternity list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A theory is going on among fans that MLB players have a penchant to make babies when they're on the All-Star break.

Nick @NickM538 @M_Montemurro Wait Bellinger too now? What was going on All-Star weekend with the Dodgers @M_Montemurro Wait Bellinger too now? What was going on All-Star weekend with the Dodgers 💀

"Wait Bellinger too now? What was going on All-Star weekend with the Dodgers 💀" - wrote a fan.

"The fifth former dodger to be placed on paternity list all at the exact same time. That was definitely an all star weekend for the dodgers last year," chimed in another.

Some fans are of the opinion that this has been planned by the players otherwise the coincidence seems to be very out of place.

"They obviously had it planned there’s no way" - another fan wrote.

Here are some of the top reactions:

QCC @QueenCityCast Meghan Montemurro @M_Montemurro Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.



Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. i’m so confused what does it mean twitter.com/m_montemurro/s… i’m so confused what does it mean twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…

Brent Maguire @bmags94 Meghan Montemurro @M_Montemurro Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.



Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. At this point they’re going to need to make a documentary special about Dodgers players during the 2022 All-Star break twitter.com/m_montemurro/s… At this point they’re going to need to make a documentary special about Dodgers players during the 2022 All-Star break twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…

DΛVΣ (мя.тωιттєя) @DoyersDave Meghan Montemurro @M_Montemurro Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.



Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. He will always be a true Dodger twitter.com/m_montemurro/s… He will always be a true Dodger twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…

Nick @NickM538 twitter.com/m_montemurro/s… Meghan Montemurro @M_Montemurro Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.



Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. The fifth former dodger to be placed on paternity list all at the exact same time. That was definitely an all star weekend for the dodgers last year The fifth former dodger to be placed on paternity list all at the exact same time. That was definitely an all star weekend for the dodgers last year 😂 twitter.com/m_montemurro/s…

Nelson Velasquez to take Cody Bellinger's spot in Cubs while he's on his paternity leave

Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs

While the left-handed slugger is away on paternity leave, the Cubs have recalled Nelson Velasquez from Triple-A to fill his spot on the active roster.

Meghan Montemurro @M_Montemurro Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.



Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa. Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa.

"Cody Bellinger has been put on the paternity list.. Nelson Velázquez recalled from Iowa." - Meghan Montemurro wrote.

Earlier this season, the 24-year-old Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a home run in limited action against the Cubs.

Poll : 0 votes