With a 26-man payroll of about $250 million in 2023, the New York Mets are spending more money than any other team this season.

Unfortunately, the results that fans have witnessed from their team do not exactly reflect the otherwordly sum that management has forked out. With a .500 record of 17-17, the Mets have fallen six games behind the division leading Atlanta Braves.

Moreover, the team is 22nd in the MLB in hits, 19th in home runs and 20th in batting average. All of these numbers represent significant reductions from this time last season, a season in which the New York Mets finished with 100 or more wins for the first time since 1988.

In a recent piece for the New York Post, writer Jon Heyman profiled the Mets' hitting woes, and tried to search for answers.

"One of baseball’s best lineups has stopped hitting" - Jon Heyman

Although the seasoned MLB analyst brought up some good points, MLB fans seem fixated on letting the world know how they feel: the Mets are the most overrated team in baseball right now.

Since acquiring the team in 2020, New York billionaire Steve Cohen has shown little to no reservations about splashing the cash. Under his leadership, the New York Mets broke their own record for the most lucrative contract in history this past December when they signed Justin Verlander to a deal that would see him make $43 million per season, tying the deal inked by ace Max Scherzer just a year prior.

Although Heyman makes the case that the Mets are a good team that is struggling at the moment, many fans feel otherwise. Shortstop Francisco Lindor as well as first baseman Pete Alonso have been targeted as two players who inked big extensions with the team recently, only to struggle to hit the Mendoza line this season.

The New York Mets will play the final game of a three-game set against the Rockies before heading to Cincinnati to take on the Reds in a midweek series.

The New York Mets are proof that money cannot buy wins

Alongside the New York Yankees, who happen to also be struggling in a big way, the New York Mets have proved that money cannot buy wins. Although 2022 saw a stellar regular season, the team failed to even reach the NLDS. While it may be true that the Mets have deep pockets, the ability of the team to translate that into concrete success is something that is yet to be proven.

