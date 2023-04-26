The Cincinnati Reds have shocked the baseball world by winning three straight games against the Texas Rangers and completing the series sweep. Considering the Rangers are the top team in their division, and the Reds are at the bottom of the league, few saw this coming. Nobody could have predicted the fashion in which they won each game, showing off their incredible clutch ability.

The Cincinnati Reds won two games via walk-off hits, and won the other game with a late-game go-ahead blast. This is a disastrous result for the Texas Rangers, who probably expected to win this series easily. But the Reds came with far more effort and clutch ability than they were ready for.

The MLB's official Twitter account posted a clip of the last walk-off home run from Nick Senzel on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rangers have exceeded nearly all expectations put on them to start the season. The sample size is still very small, but it had looked like their offseason spending was well worth it. This sweep at the hands of the lowly Reds has certainly put their hopes back in check.

Dan @doggy45734 @MLB @Reds Rangers wasted all that money to just be swept by the Reds 🤣 @MLB @Reds Rangers wasted all that money to just be swept by the Reds 🤣

jaguars/heat/lightning/rays @runitup7914830 @MLBONFOX @Reds ain't no way a team got swept by the reds @MLBONFOX @Reds ain't no way a team got swept by the reds

The American League West has been one of the most unpredictable divisions in MLB to start the year. The Houston Astros are struggling, the Seattle Mariners are under .500 and the Rangers are at the top. After being swept by the Reds, things may be returning to normal.

Dark Closeau @DCloseau @MLBONFOX @Reds aint no way the Rangers got swept by the Reds, that's a good definition of a team being fraudlent. @MLBONFOX @Reds aint no way the Rangers got swept by the Reds, that's a good definition of a team being fraudlent.

gg @MsGB60 @MLBONFOX @Reds Pretty bad since cincy is one of the worst in the league @MLBONFOX @Reds Pretty bad since cincy is one of the worst in the league

The Reds even managed to put themselves ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central standings. A clutch home run from Nick Senzel may have given them a come-from-behind win, but it was a team effort. Seeing them pull off three straight wins like this could give them confidence going forward.

The MLB world won't let the Texas Rangers forget they were swept by the Cincinnati Reds anytime soon.

Can the Texas Rangers bounce back from these ignamanious defeats to the Cincinnati Reds?

Texas Rangers v Cincinnati Reds

It has often been said that the MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint. So three straight losses against the Reds is not a death knell for the Rangers, but it doesn't help. They need to be able to bounce back quickly, if not immediately.

The Rangers' next series will be against the New York Yankees, so the path to victory will not get any easier. If they can manage to win that series, they will be right back on track to put this embarrassing sweep behind them.

Poll : 0 votes