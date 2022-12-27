The World Baseball Classic is a few months away, and MLB fans are salivating over the Dominican Republic's roster. The amount of star power up and down the roster is almost unbelievable and makes them likely favorites to win it all. The World Baseball classic is played every four years and is a rare opportunity for professional players to play for their countries.

The roster features sluggers such as Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more. The pitching rotation featuring Framber Valdez, Luis Castillo and Cy Yound award winner Sandy Alcantara is similarly stacked. These players have a claim to being some of the best in all of baseball. Now they will all be playing on the same loaded team.

Jared Carrabis shared a graphic of the loaded lineup via Twitter.

The depth and versatility of this roster is simply incredible. They have dominant power hitters like Julio Rodriguez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to mash home runs. The lineup includes players who can get on base with the best of them in Juan Soto and Jose Ramirez. MLB fans are absolutely astounded by this roster and cannot wait to see it in action.

While other participating nations will be able to field strong rosters, the Dominican Republic's team may be the best. Even Team USA will have a tough time going up against a team like this. It looks like a roster constructed in a video game that would never lose. The talent level around MLB has never been higher, which this roster demonstrates.

The graphic doesn't include Houston Astros star and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. The team is so stacked that a bonefide star will likely be riding on the bench for at least a few games. This gives them the flexibility and the option to cycle through players if some hit a slump.

The team could go down in history as one of the greatest ever assembled, even if it is for one tournament.

The eyes of the MLB universe will be on the World Baseball Classic in 2023

The World Baseball Classic is still relatively new to the global stage, but it is rising in popularity fast. With many big names now set to play for their countries, fans will be tuning in in droves. While the Dominican Republic may be the favorites to win it all, the potential for an upset victory from an underdog team always exists.

The World Baseball Classic will begin on March Eighth 2023 and will feature a cavalcade of MLB superstars.

