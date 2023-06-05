The Toronto Blue Jays are not only riding high on a successful three-game sweep over the New York Mets, but are also celebrating the arrival of a new addition to one of their own.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who had been placed on the paternity list just before Game 2 against the Mets, welcomed his son, Colson, into the world on Sunday. The news was shared by Bassitt's wife, Jessica, on Instagram, along with heartfelt pictures of the family.

Prior to his placement on the paternity list, Bassitt had been anxiously awaiting the birth of his second child with his wife, who was due at any moment. In a fitting turn of events, the player had an outstanding performance on the mound before rushing to join his wife in the hospital. He pitched a dominant seven and two-thirds innings, not allowing a single run and striking out eight batters.

The Blue Jays and fans alike congratulated the Bassitt family on their newest arrival. On Twitter, Chris Bassitt expressed his joy, stating:

Chris Bassitt @C_Bass419 Perfect weekend complete. Momma and Colson are doing great. Perfect weekend complete. Momma and Colson are doing great. https://t.co/pJZA4AJKuB

Fans on Twitter are congratulating the new parents and gushing over the adorable addition to the family. Here's what they are saying:

Bill Romahn @Halnorempedna

Beware: they grow up too fast! @C_Bass419 Congratulations to you and mother.Beware: they grow up too fast! @C_Bass419 Congratulations to you and mother.Beware: they grow up too fast! 💕

MacedonianHero 🇨🇦🇲🇰 @Leaffan1972 @C_Bass419 Get the ball into his hands and start getting him ready to spin a curveballl. Never too early! Congratulations! @C_Bass419 Get the ball into his hands and start getting him ready to spin a curveballl. Never too early! Congratulations! 🎉

B @_bigTOONA @C_Bass419 Fish pajamas, you're already a winner in my books little buddy! @C_Bass419 Fish pajamas, you're already a winner in my books little buddy!

Lorcia @Happy_Dance123 Wishing him nothing but good health, happiness and a wonderful life ahead. God bless! 🏻 @C_Bass419 Congratulations Chris to you and your wife! He's SOOOO cute! Future Blue Jay there.Wishing him nothing but good health, happiness and a wonderful life ahead. God bless! @C_Bass419 Congratulations Chris to you and your wife! He's SOOOO cute! Future Blue Jay there.🐦 Wishing him nothing but good health, happiness and a wonderful life ahead. God bless! 🙏🏻

The Ubiquitous J-Man @Swift01_2000

Congrats to you and your wife Chris!

Glad that you made it home on time!!

🏼 @C_Bass419 Awww!Congrats to you and your wife Chris!Glad that you made it home on time!! @C_Bass419 Awww!Congrats to you and your wife Chris!Glad that you made it home on time!!👶🏼😎⚾️🎉

Helen Bothwell @helen_bothwell @C_Bass419 All he needs is a ball and glove. Absolutely adorable. Congratulations @C_Bass419 All he needs is a ball and glove. Absolutely adorable. Congratulations

The right-hander has been a key contributor to the Blue Jays' success this season, boasting a 6-4 record, a solid 3.41 ERA, and an impressive 121 ERA+ across 74 innings of work

Chris Bassitt and Jessica's relationship history

Chris bassitt and his wife Jessica with their daughter

Love and baseball collided for New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt when he walked down the aisle with his beautiful bride, Jessica Bolton, on November 18, 2017. The couple's love story began during their college days, and their relationship blossomed over time.

Chris and Jessica first met when Chris was playing for the Coastal Plain League, and Jessica came to watch one of his matches with her friends. In a sweet gesture, the player wrote his contact number on a baseball and had it delivered to Jessica by the bat boy.

The couple's connection deepened, and they soon started dating. In 2016, Chris decided to take their relationship to the next level and proposed to Jessica. The proposal itself was a memorable moment, taking place during a trip to Napa Valley, and the couple shared their joyous news through a photographer arranged by Chris to capture the special occasion.

A year later, the couple exchanged vows and became husband and wife. Their love story reached another milestone when they welcomed their daughter, Landry Jayne Bassitt, on September 4, two years after their wedding.

Jessica, who holds a degree in medical care, has pursued her own career path with determination. She became an ambassador for Plexus Worldwide in 2016 and also runs a wellness coaching platform, offering advice on health and wellness through social media.

Today, Chris and Jessica's relationship continues to thrive, with their adorable daughter and son growing up before their eyes. Their journey together has been filled with love, happiness, and shared adventures. As Chris takes to the pitcher's mound, he knows he has the unwavering support of his loving wife and their children, making their family bond even stronger.

