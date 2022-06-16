“The Yankees are so f**king dialed in” - MLB Twitter thinks the New York Yankees are unstoppable after winning another 6 straight games 

Nobody can stop the New York Yankees right now. They've won 46 games and have only lost 16 this season, giving them an insane .738 winning percentage.

Nobody else in the MLB has a winning percentage higher than .700 right now. The New York Mets are closest with a .651 percentage, which still stands far below that of the Yankees.

Here's the most impressive statistic: the Yankees are the league's only team with less than 20 wins, and they're four games below that total.

At this rate, the New York Yankees will cruise to the World Series with ease. That being said, they won't be able to maintain this pace. Nobody could. But Yankees fans are enjoying it while it lasts. The team has won nine of its last 10 games, seven of which have been at home.

Yankee Stadium has been selling record amounts of tickets. Even tonight — a Wednesday night game — the stadium was packed. The right-field seats were filled with both fans and energy equivalent to a playoff game.

Yankees fans on Twitter were just as passionate about their team after tonight's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB Twitter reacts to the New York Yankees' 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the league with 25 home runs this season.

One Twitter user perfectly described how the New York Yankees are playing right now. They're making all the right plays and have phenomenal offense and defense. In other words, the Yankees are playing the way every MLB team aspires to play:

Danny @dan_goes_ham The Yankees are so fucking dialed in The Yankees are so fucking dialed in

Here's one sorry Toronto Blue Jays fan who wishes the Yankees would lose a few games. With all this winning, they're not making life easy for their American League East competitors.

Kyle (Greg Gibson) @BlueMetropolis The one year that’s supposed to be the jays year, the Yankees become a 120 win team The one year that’s supposed to be the jays year, the Yankees become a 120 win team

The Yankees aren't just good; they're historically one of the best teams ever right now. In the MLB's long history, only six teams have been 45-16 with a run differential as good as +129 after the season's first 61 games.

Yankees Slut @YankeesSlut 61 games in. The Yankees are 45-16 with a run differential of +129.



This has only been matched 6 times in MLB history. Not Yankees history, MLB history.



Enjoy this if you aren't yet. 61 games in. The Yankees are 45-16 with a run differential of +129. This has only been matched 6 times in MLB history. Not Yankees history, MLB history. Enjoy this if you aren't yet.

Here's one simple but incredible statistic: the New York Yankees are 30 games over .500. For teams struggling to stay above the .500 mark, that statistic is like a pie in the sky. The Yankees are simply on another level right now.

Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke THE YANKEES ARE 30 GAMES OVER .500 THE YANKEES ARE 30 GAMES OVER .500

This user loves the Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes.

4 Train Savages @FourSavages ANOTHER SERIES WIN THE YANKEES OWN ALL OF BASEBALL CLAY HOLMES IS A GOD ANOTHER SERIES WIN THE YANKEES OWN ALL OF BASEBALL CLAY HOLMES IS A GOD https://t.co/sNQ2MepWNp

The Yankees aren't the only ones making history right now. Aaron Judge is, too. His home run totals this season are in the company of a few legends.

This user edited a famous Simpsons cartoon to express their want for the Yankees to re-sign Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees will finish up their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow before traveling to Toronto for a weekend set against the Toronto Blue Jays.

