Jean Segura's single in the eighth innings created more buzz than all of the Atlanta Braves hits for all the wrong reasons. As he broke an eight-inning no-hitter, Segura attempted to flip his bat, which was looked down upon by fans.

The Atlanta Braves were quite in form with the bat and on the mound as they shut out the Miami Marlins at home. They won the game by an eleven-run margin over the away team.

Strider struck out a season-high thirteen batters. He had a perfect game before a fielding error was made while Jazz Chisholm Jr. was batting. Still with zero hits, the runner-up to the NL Rookie of the Year last season took it deep into the eighth innings.

That was when Jean Segura came into the batter's box. With a lot of unwanted flamboyance, the Marlins batter hit a single and flipped his bat in celebration. The crowd largely booed the move as this was uncalled for and tried to malign a near-perfect game with their homeboy.

Spencer Strider has some strong words for Jean Segura

Regardless of what his celebration signified, Jean Segura definitely earned himself some strong words from the one pitching to him. Spencer Strider, after the game, talked about Segura and discussed alternatives that could have secured his no-hitter.

"Segura is a really good out-of-the-zone hitter, so you don’t really know where to throw it," Strider said. “I probably should’ve thrown it over the backstop. He couldn’t have reached it. He’s got pretty good hand-eye coordination. At least I didn’t hang him a slider.”

The Miami Marlins, despite their loss, maintain a PCT in excess of .500 whereas the Braves continue their good form with a 15-8 record.

