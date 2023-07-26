MLB owners voted to extend commissioner Rob Manfred's contract through January 25, 2029. Manfred received a four-year extension which will run until the 2028 season is complete.

Manfred has served as MLB's commissioner since taking over for Bud Selig in 2014. He had already received a five-year extension previously. While fans constantly scrutinize him, the owners feel he is the right man to continue leading the way.

Manfred has been an innovator of change for the game, especially this season. Implementing the pitch clock, shift restrictions, and bigger bases have turned this into a new game.

Manfred is in his ninth year on the job. When his extension is up in 2029, he will be 70 years old. We will have to wait and see what the future holds after that. Bud Selig stayed in office past his 80th birthday.

"The owners have failed the baseball community" one fan tweeted.

"This just ruined my day!" another fan tweeted.

Tim Rogers 2080 ✝️🇺🇸⚾️ @TimRogers2080 @EvanDrellich @FabianArdaya That’s too bad. Owners must love what he does and/or he does what they tell him todo.

MLB fans are unhappy with Rob Manfred staying as baseball's commissioner until the 2028 season. They do not think he is the right man for the job and would like to see someone else take his place.

Josh @JoshFinchler @EvanDrellich Trade deadline already failing us

Daniel @DCabrera171 @EvanDrellich Pathetic. Players should have say who the commissioners are too

Zoey Abbott @ZoeyAbbott66 @EvanDrellich No surprise. He’s the owners very well compensated yes man. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

The league did not disclose the official numbers of the vote. Manfred likely won by a landslide. He could have stopped the vote if he felt he would not receive his extension.

Rob Manfred will leave behind a mixed legacy as MLB's commissioner

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One

Rob Manfred has done some questionable things as MLB's commissioner. None bigger than how he and the league chose to handle the Houston Astros' sign-stealing controversy.

No players got in trouble for the incident, which did not sit well with fans. It is one of the reasons some Houston players are still rigorously booed to this day. Even Carlos Correa gets booed and is no longer a member of the Astros. He plays for the Minnesota Twins.

Another thing that has not sat well with some fans is the rules change implemented this season. While some fans enjoy the new rules, some believe this is not how the game should be played.

Some fans would say the only positive thing he has accomplished thus far is bringing the baseball community together through mutual dislike. From the handling of the Astros' controversy to changing the rules, fans have had about enough.