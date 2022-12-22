MLB Twitter was up in arms after Dan Gelston revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. On the list were 28 players that he could choose from, and he could vote for up to 10 players. However, he would only vote for one player, Jimmy Rollins.

As of December 21st, 9.9% of the ballots have been released. Of those ballots released, Scott Rolen and Todd Helton sit at the top with 79.5% of the votes, while Jimmy Rollins has just 10.3% of the votes.

While Rollins definitely has a case to make in the Hall of Fame, he's not the only one on this list that does. Multiple guys on this list have the track record to make the hall.

Fans are tired of seeing voters like this. It's embarrassing for them to see someone who writes daily about the sport make a mockery of it by turning this in.

"This voting system is horrible," one fan explained.

"Should lose his right to vote," said another.

Steven Katz @StevenDdkatz @TalkinBaseball_ @APgelston Horrible how writers keep so many deserving players out of the Hall. How could McGriff not get in all these years.I am not a Jeff Kent or Helton fan but they should be in it is kind of ridiculous.Munson,Posada,Schilling, Whitaker, Freehan, dick Allen , albert Belle

Brooklyn Cards @BrooklynCardss @TalkinBaseball_ @APgelston Disgrace and a waste of a vote what an embarrassment to the hall

Fans think this ballot is a disgrace and a waste of a vote. They're tired of voters not taking their privilege seriously.

Jim Norris @JimNorrisMT @TalkinBaseball_ @APgelston I don't understand why there isn't a fan vote for HOF when these ballots by writers are terrible. They aren't the gatekeepers of history, the fans are.

MLB fans want to see this voting process change. One suggested implementing some sort of a fan voting system to challenge some of the ballots that have been turned in.

While it's a great idea, it has its drawbacks. The Hall of Fame would become more of a popularity contest than ever. There's no perfect solution to changing this voting system.

The Baseball Hall of Fame has been a hot topic lately across MLB

2007 MLB All-Star Work Out

No other sport has had to deal with their best players being exposed as cheaters as much as MLB baseball has. This has made their Hall of Fame really controversial in recent years.

Barry Bonds was denied the opportunity to join the Hall of Fame this year by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. It's a tough look for a sport that voted David Ortiz into the hall on the first ballot last year.

Both players tested positive for PEDs, so how is one in the Hall of Fame but the other is not? This type of reasoning has made the Baseball Hall of Fame a bit of a joke.

