When the MLB announced that a pitch clock would be introduced this season, fans knew that big changes to the way the game is played would follow.

Along with other measures like smaller bases and restrictions on defensive shifts, the pitch clock aims to shorten the average length of MLB games. So far, game times are down by about 20 minutes on average from the three-hour mean length last season.

However, some think that MLB fans are getting ripped off by shorter games. Billy Football, a well-known Barstool Sports commentator, recently suggested that tickets should be cheaper on account of less action. His post was read by over 4 million people.

Billy @Billyhottakes Fuck the pitch clock. You gotta make the tickets cheaper. Baseball was great because you couldn’t make plans because there is no definite end. Now your getting rushed out like a restaurant flipping tables and you can’t chill. Yankees win but my day is over?! I want my ticket pro… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fuck the pitch clock. You gotta make the tickets cheaper. Baseball was great because you couldn’t make plans because there is no definite end. Now your getting rushed out like a restaurant flipping tables and you can’t chill. Yankees win but my day is over?! I want my ticket pro… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It did not take long for other Twitter users to start poking holes in Billy's argument. The New York Yankees' fan's Twitter page often features controversial "hot takes" to his nearly 300,000 followers on the platform.

JMB @JMB_CU16



Pitch clock is the best thing to happen to baseball in a long time



No one misses batters adjusting their gloves 45 times, grabbing their crotch and then calling a timeout to do it again



JMB @JMB_CU16

Pitch clock is the best thing to happen to baseball in a long time

No one misses batters adjusting their gloves 45 times, grabbing their crotch and then calling a timeout to do it again

No one misses pitchers walking around the mound 90x between pitches

Jordan Brink @jordanbrink_ @Billyhottakes The pitch clock is better Billy you watch parts of 4 games a year

Adam Broscow @donnieb552 @Billyhottakes The cost to get into a movie is the same price for an hour long one versus a 2.5 hour long one. Do you ask for a prorated ticket there too?

The most common refrain was that although game times are down, the 20 minute deviation has not meant that fans can expect a lesser experience. Likewise, the MLB has reported no such challenges pertaining to ticket sales.

TheStreetProphet @BigCodeman911



You need to learn how to adult better.



TheStreetProphet @BigCodeman911

You need to learn how to adult better.

Also, thank you for your service. @Billyhottakes It's only like 27 minutes faster.

Greg Witmyer @Greg062779 @Billyhottakes Disagree. Game is so much better with pitch clock. Show up early if you want to spend more time at park.

Although much of the jawing was in good spirits, some fans obviously took exception to Billy's very hot take. They may have been a little too harsh on the blogger.

Flannery D. Patrick @StewartBlaze21 @Billyhottakes You're in New York City on Saturday afternoon presumably already drunk and with friends if you can't find something to do that's on you Billiam

The pitch clock has been met with several different reactions, both from fans and players. Under the rules, pitchers have twenty seconds to deliver their pitch, or fifteen if a runner is on.

Since the introduction of the new rule, footage has emerged of several players arguing against called strikeouts on account of pitch clock violations. Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado provide some high-profile examples of this.

The MLB pitch clock will almost certainly not lead to cheaper tickets

While it's a nice idea to think that the league will renumerate fans for lost viewing time, it will never happen.

With commissioner Rob Manfred confirming that the feature will not be heading anywhere, fans will simply need to make due with this new part of baseball.

