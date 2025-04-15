MLB umpire gets brutally trolled by eye clinic after blowing call in Phillies-Giants game

MLB umpire Tony Randazzo got comically mocked by an eye surgery clinic after blowing a call during Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's at-bat last night. Randazzo was trolled by LASIK — a well-known insitution when it comes to addressing eye problems.
"Better Vision. Better Calls. Still offering all MLB umps free LASIK. Our Philly locations will be ready after the game." - @ LASIK
With the Giants leading the Phillies 8-4, All-Star backstop J.T. Realmuto took a 3-2 count with runners on first and second base. San Francisco's lefty reliever Erik Miller then threw a pitch that was way outside the bounds of the strike zone but was masterfully framed by Giants catcher Patrick Bailey.
Realmuto was then called for the strike by Randazzo, much to the surprise of the commentary team and the fans at Citizens Bank Park. The former then went on to vent out his frustration and discussed the matter with the home plate umpire.
Phillies fall to Giants in showdown of NL contenders
The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the visiting San Francisco Giants, 10-4, in Game 1 of their four-game set. At the moment, the two squads are shaping up to be contenders in the talent-stacked National League.
In what was a slugfest, the Giants came out on top courtesy of three home runs compared to the home team's one.
Trea Turner opened the scoring account for the hosts in the first inning as his third double of the season scored Bryson Stott. Nick Castellanos then followed it up with an RBI single to add on to the Philly lead. Max Kepler's forced grounder further tacked on to the advantage as it ended 3-0 after the first frame.
In the following half inning, Wilmer Flores responded for the visitors with an RBI single. Patrick Bailey would further fuel the comeback as he reached on a fielder's choice with LaMonte Wade Jr. running to home plate.
Tyler Fitzgerald would then hit his first home run of the season as his three-run homer gave the Giants a 5-3 lead. Just a few moments later, Willy Adames recorded his first home run for his new club via a solo shot to right center field to cap off a six-run inning for San Francisco.
The Phillies tried to answer in the fifth as Nick Castellanos hit a solo bomb to cut the Giants' lead to two at 6-4. However, the visitors would unleash a flurry of runs that was ignited by Mike Yastrzemski's two-run home run in the seventh inning. The outfielder would further add on to the gap when he hit an RBI-double in the ninth.
Matt Chapman then rounded up the productive night for the Giants as his RBI single brought home Yastrzemski.