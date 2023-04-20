MLB umpires Dan Bellino and Phil Cuzzi went on the record regarding the ejection of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Max Scherzer was dismissed from Wednesday's game before the start of the fourth inning after a routine umpire check for illegal sticky substances. An inning earlier, Cuzzi examined Scherzer's hand and glove, and the Mets pitcher was instructed to change his glove before returning for the fourth inning.

Umpire Phil Cuzzi: "I said this to Buck and to Max, it really didn't matter to us what it is. All we know that it was far stickier than anything that we felt certainly today and anything this year."

Upon stepping out onto the field for the bottom of the fourth, Scherzer was inspected again by Cuzzi and Bellino, who were serving as the crew chief and plate umpire, respectively.

In several video clips of the incident, the Mets' top pitcher appeared to be saying, "It's just rosin" to both game officials. After a period of debate, as manager Buck Showalter joined the fray, a highly animated Scherzer was given the hook by Cuzzi.

Umpire Phil Cuzzi: "I said this to Buck and to Max, it really didn't matter to us what it is. All we know that it was far stickier than anything that we felt certainly today and anything this year."

After the game, both Cuzzi and Dellino spoke with reporters about Max Scherzer's hands. Cuzzi said:

"I said this to Buck and to Max, it really didn't matter to us what it is. All we know that it was far stickier than anything that we felt certainly today and anything this year."

Max Scherzer was quite emphatic during the on-field exchange that there was nothing on his hands that could be construed as an illegal substance.

However, Dellino agreed with Cuzzi's conclusion that something wasn't right with the Mets ace's hands, telling a pool reporter:

“As far as stickiness, this was the stickiest that it has been since I’ve been inspecting hands, which now goes back three seasons. It was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand.

While Cuzzi is drawing heat from many for being involved in all three ejections of pitchers following routine inspections this season, Dellino stood by his crew chief, telling the reporter that they weren't hooking Scherzer from his start against the Dodgers simply for dramatic effect:

“It was far more than we have ever seen before on a pitcher in live action and we know the repercussions of removing a pitcher from the game. This is clearly something that went too far. It went over the line.”

Max Scherzer also goes on the record about ejection

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer also spoke with reporters after the game about the ejection, and he said:

"[Cuzzi] said my hand’s too sticky. I said, 'I swear on my kids' lives, I'm not using anything else. This is sweat and rosin, sweat and rosin.' I keep saying it over and over, and they touch my hand, they say it’s sticky. Yes, it is, because it’s sweat and rosin. They say it’s too sticky. They threw me out because of that."

As part of the incident, the umpiring crew will send a report to MLB, with the Commissioner's Office to then determine if a suspension is warranted.

