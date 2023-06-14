On Monday, MLB veteran Bernie Williams appeared on Boomer and Gio, a morning drive sports radio program hosted by former NFL player Boomer Esiason and radio personality Gregg Giannotti, to promote his new wine-making venture.

In a fun segment of the show, Williams was presented with several well-known individuals from the New York Yankees team, and the ex-center fielder had to share his opinion on whether they were the type of person who enjoys wine or cheese.

When Derek Jeter's turn came, Williams spilled the beans on his longtime teammate's secret passion for fine wine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I believe so. At least wine. Definitely a wine guy," Williams said.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



Spoiler: The Yankees dynasty was filled with them

bit.ly/3qJgFhd Bernie Williams joined Boomer and Gio in studio to help debunk an angry caller's claim about the Mets having too many "wine and cheese guys":Spoiler: The Yankees dynasty was filled with them Bernie Williams joined Boomer and Gio in studio to help debunk an angry caller's claim about the Mets having too many "wine and cheese guys":Spoiler: The Yankees dynasty was filled with thembit.ly/3qJgFhd

Williams and Jeter were teammates on the New York Yankees from 1995-2006. They were key contributors to the Yankees' success during their overlapping careers. They formed a strong bond both on and off the field, showcasing their talents while playing pivotal roles in the Yankees' championship-winning teams.

Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's sitcom "Seinfeld"

Derek in the American sitcom "Seinfeld".

The legendary sitcom "Seinfeld" was aired from 1989 to 1998, and it primarily revolved around the lives of Jerry Seinfeld and his friends George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer.

In Season 8's episode called "The Abstinence," George Costanza, who worked as an assistant to the New York Yankees' traveling secretary, was seen instructing Jeter and Williams on batting techniques in a classic comical scene.

Here is the highlight of the Jeter-Williams cameo in Seinfeld:

George: "Guys, hitting is not about muscle. It’s simple physics. Calculate the velocity, V, in relation to the trajectory, T, in which G, gravity, of course, remains a constant. It’s not complicated."

"Who are you again?"

Costanza: "George Costanza, assistant to the traveling secretary."

Williams: "Are you the guy who put us in that Ramada in Milwaukee?"

George: "Do you wanna talk hotels, or do you wanna win some ball games?"

Jeter: "We won the World Series."

George: "In six games."

WATCH:

In addition to the batting-related advice, George Costanza also managed to hit a home run in the episode as evidence to support his new-found baseball knowledge.

This particular episode was broadcasted following the New York Yankees' victory in the 1996 World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Poll : 0 votes