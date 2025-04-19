MLB veteran likens Cam Smith's youthful potential to Jackson Chourio's meteoric rise in the big leagues

Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith has announced himself in the MLB with a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres on Friday. At only 21, the youngster has been a bundle of talent waiting to burst for the Houston side. One former big leaguer has hailed Smith's huge potential, backing him to have a similar rise like Jackson Chourio did with the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

Cam Smith, drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2024 MLB draft as a college sophomore, was traded to the Houston Astros in December as part of the Kyle Tucker deal. He earned a spot on their Opening Day roster this year and has since impressed, highlighted by his double-homer performance on Friday.

Former MLB infielder Kevin Frandsen appeared on the MLB Network Radio on Saturday and said that Smith has the potential to replicate Jackson Chourio's early rise in the majors:

"For Cam Smith, coming up and being in the big leagues from day 1, it's going to be a slow burn. And the moment it clicks, it's going to be like Jackson Chourio, we saw. The first two months, very, very pedestrian and you're wondering, 'what are they going to do?' No, they just showed patience."

"Basically, they were the parents to this kid. As an organization, the Milwaukee Brewers were very patient. They gave him a little bit more and then it came June and he went off. He went absolutely berserk and that's what going to happen."

"Cam Smith is going to go through some of these lows, that's fine, he's a good kid... Once it gets to mid-May, things will consistently click for this kid and it's going to be fun to watch. The talent is real."

Smith has made 15 appearances for the Astros so far, recording a .224 average with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs. While Friday's outing was his best so far, he will be hoping for more similar nights in the near future.

Cam Smith shares his reaction after career-first multi-homer game with the Astros

Despite a slow start to his MLB career, Cam Smith seems to be finding his feet with the Houston Astros as the season progresses. After putting on the best performance of his career so far, the youngster shared his reaction with Space City Home Network's Julia Morales after the game:

"Man, it's an incredible feeling, and the energy tonight from the crowd was outstanding. It's just a great atmosphere to play in."

On Friday, Smith put the Astros on the board with a three-run blast in the second inning and went on to add another solo homer in the fourth to help them to victory. They have two games against the San Diego Padres over the weekend.

