New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer had some harsh words for the MLB following an incident involving his former teammate Cody Bellinger on Monday.

The event in question occurred during the Cubs vs Dodgers game when Bellinger made his return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since leaving the team. Dodgers fans took the opportunity to give Bellinger a standing ovation as he took his first at bat of the game but was penalized by the umpire for taking too long to get ready for the pitch.

Scherzer reckons it was an unnecessary call that looked bad for the sport as a whole. The enforcement of the pitch clock rule spoiled a beautiful moment for Bellinger, who was being welcomed by the fans who loved him for his time with the Dodgers.

It was supposed to be an emotional moment that captured the spirit of the game. Instead, it was cut short by the umpire implementing MLB rules that left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans. Scherzer went on to add that it's not the umpire's fault, as they were told to be very strict in their implementation of the rule. However, Scherzer reckons some human consideration should be given if the rules are to be implemented in the right way.

On baseball podcast Foul Territory, the veteran pitcher Max Scherzer lamented the implementation of the new pitch clock rule, which spoiled a warm moment for his former teammate.

"The game is screaming, 'Don't do it.' Give Cody his moment."

Max Scherzer added:

"The MLB is just unreasonable. The umpires are in a tough spot, they're actually told there's no wiggle room whatsoever. ... That's just another pet peeve of mine with the clock. We're using it in the wrong way."

Max Scherzer voices fan's feelings regarding Cody Bellinger clock violation

Max Scherzer is one of the players who openly opposed the new pitch clock rules. While also saying that it will not be a problem for him, as he likes working fast from the mound, he admitted that the new rules imposed by the MLB may have some unwanted side effects.

Baseball Is Dead @baseballisdead_ This umpire ruined Cody Bellinger’s standing ovation by calling a pitch clock violation This umpire ruined Cody Bellinger’s standing ovation by calling a pitch clock violation https://t.co/rSx5fnsl9S

While many side effects discussed involved injuries and fitness concerns, the Cody Bellinger incident highlighted another angle of the problem.

Most players and fans agree that there should be a human element while implementing the rules, which allow the umpire to distinguish between a genuine violation and an unnecessary one.

