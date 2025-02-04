MLB veteran names 2 superstar threats to Shohei Ohtani’s potential 2025 NL MVP bid

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had a historic first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. He became the first MLB player to the 50-50 club (50 home runs and 50 steals), earning him a second consecutive MVP title, third overall.

Ohtani became the first full-time DH to win the MVP award as he was restricted from pitching duties due to elbow surgery in 2023. He is set to return to pitching in 2025 and launch a strong bid for a third consecutive MVP title and a fourth unanimous MVP title, both never done before in MLB history.

While the three-time MVP seems like a frontrunner for a fourth title even before the season has started, former third baseman Trevor Plouffe named two superstars who can challenge Ohtani's bid this year. He revealed the two names on JM Baseball's "Baseball Today" podcast.

"I mean, I think there are a couple of guys that could push him," Plouffe said. (17:00 onwards). "Like Juan Soto can push him. I think a healthy Bryce Harper and just the name value of what we can do on the field can push him.

Juan Soto had a career year with the New York Yankees last year but it wasn't enough to earn him an MVP title as he finished third in the AL MVP voting behind his former teammate Aaron Judge and Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.

Ohtani's other potential contender, Bryce Harper, a two-time former MVP, finished sixth in the MVP voting after a mixed season last year.

Shohei Ohtani's expected pitching return depends on Spring Training program

Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to pitching sometime next season as he continues his recovery from an elbow surgery. The Japanese phenom updates on his recovery during the DodgerFest on Saturday.

"I felt pretty good about the offseason," Ohtani said via his translator. "I've been throwing. I actually started swinging the bat with pretty, you know, good intensity. Like, actually just before coming to the stage I was working out and I was able to work out actually five, six times a week."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also shared an expected timeline for Ohtani's return to the mound but said they will examine the situation after the three-time MVP joins the team for Spring Training.

“It might be earlier,” Roberts added, “but I think that the first thing I said earlier this offseason was it wasn’t going to be in the Japan Series. … Once he gets to Spring Training and we see where the throwing program is, I think we’ll just go from there.”

While it's unlikely Shohei Ohtani would replicate his historic numbers from last season, the Japanese star is making it a habit of setting unprecedented records every season.

