MLB Weather Report Today: Rain forecast, games at risk of postponement, and more on April 21, 2023

With the 2023 MLB season now in full swing, it can be easy for fans to think that the summer has arrived. While warm weather is undoubtedly on the way, April showers are always a concern.

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on April 21, meaning that inclement weather has the chance to impact multiple teams across a geographic zone.

Thankfully, the weather across the continental USA looks very amenable for baseball. The LA Dodgers will get underway against the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 p.m. CT in Chicago, with temperatures looking set to hover around the 55 degree mark with zero chance of precipation.

"Wrigley Field baseball skies hit different" - Chicago Cubs

Luckily for Cubs fans, rain is set to threaten the north-central United States later in the evening. Although the Cubs will probably be fine, not as much can be said for other teams in similar locales.

Both the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to play evening games. With the first pitch in both contests slated to take place shortly after 7 p.m. local time, rain could be an issue.

Fans in Minnesota can expect a temperature of 37 degrees, with 15 mph winds and a 55% chance that rain might spoil the event. The Twins are welcoming the Washington Nationals for the first meet-up between the two teams since 2019.

For the vast majority of fans who plan to take in an MLB game later on April 21, things are looking good. The US East Coast is expected to be clear with very moderate winds.

The West Coast is looking equally as tranquil. Sunny, 79 degree skies are expected as Shohei Ohtani makes his fifth start of the season as his team welcomes the Kansas City Royals for a 7:38 p.m. PT first pitch at Angel Stadium.

Frank Ammirante @FAmmiranteTFJ Shohei Ohtani has had control issues this season (15.9 BB%).



He faces a Royals team with the third-lowest walk rate in MLB (6.5 BB%).



Kansas City has struck out at a 25.8% rate (28th).



We should see a big outing from Ohtani tomorrow. Shohei Ohtani has had control issues this season (15.9 BB%).He faces a Royals team with the third-lowest walk rate in MLB (6.5 BB%).Kansas City has struck out at a 25.8% rate (28th).We should see a big outing from Ohtani tomorrow. https://t.co/swUr7xkJTp

"Shohei Ohtani has had control issues this season (15.9 BB%). He faces a Royals team with the third-lowest walk rate in MLB (6.5 BB%). Kansas City has struck out at a 25.8% rate (28th). We should see a big outing from Ohtani tomorrow." - Frank Ammirante

The 2023 MLB season is warming up alongside the weather

While April presents a variation in climates across the United States, by summertime, those differences will appear much less stark. While rain delays are an unavoidable part of the game at times, Friday, April 21, looks like a perfect day for baseball for the vast majority of teams.

