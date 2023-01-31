For nearly 50 years, John Adams was a fixture at Cleveland Guardians games, beating a drum from his seat and cheering his team on.

His passing was mourned in the baseball world by teams, players and fans alike. Adams attended nearly every Guardians game since the 70's. He was integral to the experience of watching Cleveland games.

The outpouring of love for Adams upon the announcement of his passing is almost unprecedented. Politicians, reporters, players and teams themselves sent their well wishes to his family. He spent much of his life as a part of the baseball world. It is great to see the world of baseball honoring him, even if he was technically on the outside looking in.

The Cleveland Guardians announced his passing on Twitter, along with a video tribute to their greatest fan.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f

Anyone who has ever attended a Guardians game is sure to have an Adams story. He made a tremendous impact on his community and will be missed. Superfans are a special breed in the MLB and within each team's community. Mattress Mack of Houston Astros fame is another such example.

Heidi Watney @HeidiWatney twitter.com/cleguardians/s… Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f Had the pleasure of interviewing John during 2016 postseason. What an amazing, dedicated fan! He loved his Cleveland baseball team so much! #RIP Had the pleasure of interviewing John during 2016 postseason. What an amazing, dedicated fan! He loved his Cleveland baseball team so much! #RIP twitter.com/cleguardians/s…

Kyle Boddy @drivelinebases Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f What an icon. The legend of my alma mater, Parma Senior HS. Hope the #Guardians can find a fitting tribute to him in 2023. twitter.com/cleguardians/s… What an icon. The legend of my alma mater, Parma Senior HS. Hope the #Guardians can find a fitting tribute to him in 2023. twitter.com/cleguardians/s…

Tyler Scotch @Tyler_Scotch the drumming at Progressive field/Jacobs field will forever be a memory that Indians fans never forget 🥁 Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f RIP JOHNthe drumming at Progressive field/Jacobs field will forever be a memory that Indians fans never forget 🥁 twitter.com/cleguardians/s… RIP JOHN 🙏 the drumming at Progressive field/Jacobs field will forever be a memory that Indians fans never forget 🥁 twitter.com/cleguardians/s… https://t.co/bwehORccNT

Sports bring a lot to people's lives. They are a form of entertainment and also a medium of experiencing the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Through it all, fans are never alone because they have each other and they have their team. The Cleveland Guardians fanbase is as passionate as any in the country, and they will continue to love John Adams.

Justin M. Bibb @JustinMBibb Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f I’ll always remember being at Jacob’s Field as a kid and hearing John on the drums to help bring home a win. He was a true Cleveland icon. twitter.com/cleguardians/s… I’ll always remember being at Jacob’s Field as a kid and hearing John on the drums to help bring home a win. He was a true Cleveland icon. twitter.com/cleguardians/s…

Sir Yacht @SirYacht_



He's gonna be incredibly missed him at the ballpark but he's never gonna be forgotten there twitter.com/cleguardians/s… Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f RIP John Adams, literally the pulse of this team. A man that everyone loved. He was such an incredibly nice person and rarely missed a game.He's gonna be incredibly missed him at the ballpark but he's never gonna be forgotten there RIP John Adams, literally the pulse of this team. A man that everyone loved. He was such an incredibly nice person and rarely missed a game. He's gonna be incredibly missed him at the ballpark but he's never gonna be forgotten there ❤️ twitter.com/cleguardians/s…

[email protected] @JohnTelich8 twitter.com/cleguardians/s… Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/GQ9sUt2L6f One of the kindest people ever . A real, down to earth man. God Bless that man . His humanity was top notch . He loved Cleveland and it was heartening to see how many loved that man . Drum on John , up in the big house . #RIP One of the kindest people ever . A real, down to earth man. God Bless that man . His humanity was top notch . He loved Cleveland and it was heartening to see how many loved that man . Drum on John , up in the big house . #RIP twitter.com/cleguardians/s…

Adams was famous for his drumming during games. It would be strange to watch a Guardians game and not hear that rhythmic beat somewhere in the background. The man may be gone, but there will undoubtedly be drums at the park as long as Cleveland play, thanks to the tradition started and upheld by one man.

The Cleveland Guardians lost an icon today, and he will be dearly missed.

What's in store for the Cleveland Guardians in 2023?

Cleveland Guardians v Texas Rangers

The Gaurdians won the American League Central in 2022, post which they had their playoff run ended by the New York Yankees. They will be looking to improve on this playoff run and hopefully go one step ahead. The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins could also put up more of a fight for the crown this year.

Anything short of a playoff appearance would be a disappointing result for a team with plenty of promise.

Poll : 0 votes