For nearly 50 years, John Adams was a fixture at Cleveland Guardians games, beating a drum from his seat and cheering his team on.
His passing was mourned in the baseball world by teams, players and fans alike. Adams attended nearly every Guardians game since the 70's. He was integral to the experience of watching Cleveland games.
The outpouring of love for Adams upon the announcement of his passing is almost unprecedented. Politicians, reporters, players and teams themselves sent their well wishes to his family. He spent much of his life as a part of the baseball world. It is great to see the world of baseball honoring him, even if he was technically on the outside looking in.
The Cleveland Guardians announced his passing on Twitter, along with a video tribute to their greatest fan.
Anyone who has ever attended a Guardians game is sure to have an Adams story. He made a tremendous impact on his community and will be missed. Superfans are a special breed in the MLB and within each team's community. Mattress Mack of Houston Astros fame is another such example.
Sports bring a lot to people's lives. They are a form of entertainment and also a medium of experiencing the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Through it all, fans are never alone because they have each other and they have their team. The Cleveland Guardians fanbase is as passionate as any in the country, and they will continue to love John Adams.
Adams was famous for his drumming during games. It would be strange to watch a Guardians game and not hear that rhythmic beat somewhere in the background. The man may be gone, but there will undoubtedly be drums at the park as long as Cleveland play, thanks to the tradition started and upheld by one man.
The Cleveland Guardians lost an icon today, and he will be dearly missed.
What's in store for the Cleveland Guardians in 2023?
The Gaurdians won the American League Central in 2022, post which they had their playoff run ended by the New York Yankees. They will be looking to improve on this playoff run and hopefully go one step ahead. The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins could also put up more of a fight for the crown this year.
Anything short of a playoff appearance would be a disappointing result for a team with plenty of promise.