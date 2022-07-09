"Coolest thing Manfred has ever done" "Two bonafide first ballot HOFers playing in their final ASG" - MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera making it to 2022 All-Star Game 

Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have been selected to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The pair have been named as the National and American League legendary nominees, respectively, the league announced earlier this morning.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have been selected to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game 🤩 Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have been selected to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game 🤩 https://t.co/4KnnuuEOV4

"Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have been selected to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game." - FOX Sports: MLB

The duo were added by league commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The commissioner may add one player each to the NL and AL rosters based on overall career and historical significance, not necessarily current season performance.

MLB Twitter ecstatic after Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera make 2022 All-Star cut

Pujols mentioned his desire to call it a day back in March when he rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals over the off-season. He is batting .200/.288/.336 (80 OPS+) with four home runs to his name in his 22nd and final season.

During his illustrious career, Pujols amassed an impressive 683 homers, 3,326 hits, 2,216 RBIs and .915 OPS. The latest All-Star call-up is the 11th for the 42-year-old and his first since 2015.

Albert Pujols is set to retire as an 11-time All-Star.

Cabrera, on the other hand, joined the 3,000 hit club on April 23 and became only the 33rd player to reach that milestone. He is hitting .308 with a 108 OPS+ for the Detroit Tigers this campaign.

Overall, Cabrera has a 144 OPS+ to go alongside 505 homers. The will be the 39-year-old’s 12th All-Star selection and his first since 2016.

Miguel Cabrera receives his first All-Star call-up since 2016, the 12th of his illustrious career.

Their statistics and contributions to baseball make both Pujols and Cabrera future first-ballot Hall of Famers. MLB fans on Twitter are beyond ecstatic to see the two take to the field as All-Stars one last time.

╰☆☆ ʲẸ𝓷ᑎ𝕚 ☆☆╮ @BrowBronBrodie 🥰🥰 @MLBONFOX This makes my heart happy. Pujols is the best. I mean Miggy is pretty awesome too but this is amazing🥰🥰 @MLBONFOX This makes my heart happy. Pujols is the best. I mean Miggy is pretty awesome too but this is amazing 😂🥰🥰

Many plaudits went the way of commissioner Manfred, as fans seemed satisfied with how he has exercised his new power.

Some fans are super efficient in finding a reason to complain. A few are saying the pair haven’t done anything of significance to earn an All-Star call-up in 2022. However, they were quickly reminded that the new quota is based on legacy, not present form.

Josh Chisholm @JChisholm8 @MLBONFOX This is so dumb. So real players get snubbed every year but we just let two old heads in because they used to be good. @MLBONFOX This is so dumb. So real players get snubbed every year but we just let two old heads in because they used to be good.

in morey we trust @reagormvp2022 @JChisholm8 @MLBONFOX Nobody is getting snubbed. It’s a new rule inn the CBA that allows for extra spots on the ASG for legends. And nobody batted an eye when Derek Jeter got in despite literally being the worst shortstop in the entire mlb in 2014 @JChisholm8 @MLBONFOX Nobody is getting snubbed. It’s a new rule inn the CBA that allows for extra spots on the ASG for legends. And nobody batted an eye when Derek Jeter got in despite literally being the worst shortstop in the entire mlb in 2014

The All-Star Game will commence at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19. The full roster will be revealed on July 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far