MLB World reacts to Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey's 60 games suspension for drug distribution

Major League Baseball announced yesterday in a public release that Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey will be receiving a 60-game suspension for drug distribution.

The suspension comes after Harvey admitted under oath that he dealt and used several illegal drugs while a member of the Los Angeles Angels, and his role as a distributor played a part in the death of his former teammate Tyler Skaggs.

"Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games for distributing a 'drug of abuse' under MLB's drug program, the league announced Tuesday." - @ ESPN

"Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games for distributing a 'drug of abuse' under MLB's drug program, the league announced Tuesday." - @ ESPN

Many people across the baseball world reacted to the news in a variety of different ways. Was it too short? Here, we'll take a look at some of the most notable reactions across the world.

MLB world reacts to Matt Harvey suspension

The first reaction to the suspension news came from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who received a two-year suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"Matt Harvey admitted under oath in federal court to distributing drugs- a felony in CA- among other illegal activities like taking drugs himself, in a case where a teammate died. '60 games'." - @ Trevor Bauer

"Matt Harvey admitted under oath in federal court to distributing drugs- a felony in CA- among other illegal activities like taking drugs himself, in a case where a teammate died. '60 games'." - @ Trevor Bauer

The next reaction came from Nick Adams, a political author, who thought that the suspension was ridiculous.

"Matt Harvey should be in jail and @BauerOutage should be on the mound." - @ Nick Adams

"Matt Harvey should be in jail and @BauerOutage should be on the mound." - @ Nick Adams

Katie S. Phang, of "The Washington Post," thinks that the 60-game suspension is absurd and should be much longer.

"Banned for only 60 game?! Absurd." - @ Katie S. Phang

MLB writer Jon Heyman explained the situation and the ultimate decision by Major League Baseball.

"In Harvey's testimony during the Eric Kay trial related to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, Harvey admitted to something that violated the MLB drug program, which does not allow participation in the distribution of banned substances." - @ Jon Heyman

"In Harvey's testimony during the Eric Kay trial related to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, Harvey admitted to something that violated the MLB drug program, which does not allow participation in the distribution of banned substances." - @ Jon Heyman

This reaction sums up the feeling that many have toward Harvey.

Scott Gombar @ScottGombar



sports.yahoo.com/ex-angels-pitc… This guy should be out of baseball for life This guy should be out of baseball for lifesports.yahoo.com/ex-angels-pitc…

"This guy should be out of baseball for life" - @ Scott Gombar

Another reaction is from a fan who believes that the suspension given to Harvey is a slap in the face to Trevor Bauer.

"HAHAHAHA. Man if this isn't a direct slap on the face to Trevor Bauer. Matt Harvey actively participated in someone's death." - @ Vincent

"HAHAHAHA. Man if this isn't a direct slap on the face to Trevor Bauer. Matt Harvey actively participated in someone's death." - @ Vincent

Overall, Harvey's suspension created many different reactions across baseball. While the suspension is 60 games, it is highly unlikely that he will pitch in the major leagues ever again. For more news and updates, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

