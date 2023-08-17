Former New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez continues to show the baseball world why he is a two-time All-Star. After another impressive performance on Tuesday, the Yankees may be wondering why they ever let the power-hitting catcher leave.

Sanchez signed for the Yankees back in 2009 as an international free agent. The right-handed hitter worked his way up the ladder before eventually making his debut for NY on October 3, 2015. Over seven seasons in the Bronx, he went on to record 138 home runs, 340 RBIs and 444 hits over 538 games.

The 30-year-old, who has bounced around the league over the last few years, seems to have found a home in Southern California. Sanchez has been one of the league's hottest hitters since his recent move to the San Diego Padres.

MLB YouTuber Fuzzy pointed out a very interesting statistic regarding Sanchez's year after the slugger recorded his 16th home run of the season.

"That is more home runs than every Yankee catcher combined," said Fuzzy.

General manager Brian Cashman traded Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins as part of a trade package that saw Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt come to New York.

At the start of the year, there was not a lot of interest in the veteran backstop. Sanchez signed minor league deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets before eventually signing with the San Diego Padres.

Several MLB teams may be regretting passing on Gary Sanchez after his impressive numbers in 2023.

San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Colorado Rockies in Denver

Since his move to the Padres, Sanchez has recorded 16 home runs and 40 RBIs in just 58 games.

Kyle Higashioka, Jose Trevino and Ben Rortvedt, the Yankees three catchers this year, have combined for just 12 home runs over 150 total appearances.

It is interesting to think what could have been if Sanchez had remained with the Bronx Bombers. While New York is struggling to put runs on the board (they have been shut out twice in two days), Sanchez has been one of the MLB's most effective run producers.