MLBPA hires former Yankees star Andrew Miller in new, full-time role

Andrew Miller is officially part of the MLB Players Association. The longtime relief pitcher has been involved with the association for a long time as an advisor and will now be a full-time member. According to Evan Drellich, Miller will serve as a special assistant for strategic initiatives.

Drellich reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The MLBPA has hired Andrew Miller in a new role, special assistant for strategic initiatives. As a player, Miller was a key voice at the PA in the last decade, through the lockout. He was still involved as an advisor the last couple years, but this is an elevated, full-time role."

While he was still playing, the reliever was a key voice that helped the league navigate through the lockout of 2022. It ended before the season began, so Miller was key in helping the league avoid much missed time.

Given Miller's status as a player and his role in the MPBPA even before taking this full-time role, he should have a lot of support. The former New York Yankees star spent 16 years in the league.

He pitched for the Cleveland Guardians (at the time they were the Cleveland Indians), Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins (formerly the Florida Marlins), Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals.

Andrew Miller finds first full-time gig since retirement

In 2021, Andrew Miller pitched for the last time. It would not, however, be his last time making a major impact on the sport and the league. Three years later, he's joining the MLBPA full-time.

Andrew Miller will retire in 2021 (IMAGN)

At the time, he said via CBS Sports:

"The list of people who took me aside, put their arm around me, made me laugh when I needed to, or taught me something is endless. It's safe to say I would have been faced with the next chapter much earlier on if it weren't for them. As someone who thought their career was practically over in 2010, to be able to experience everything I did along the way is incredible."

He continued, adding that he won't ever complain about his career or what he did during it, including his work with the Players Association. That work didn't end when he retired, though.

